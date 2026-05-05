SerialTek Earns PCI-SIG® Approval for PCIe® 6.0 Compliance Testing

Kodiak™ PCIe 6.0 Advanced Protocol Test, Analysis, and Compliance delivers full-stack visibility (protocol + link behavior), deterministic capture at 64 GT/s speeds, and accelerated root-cause workflows.

Latest Kodiak™ Platform Available for Compliance Workshops and Authorized Test Labs

Support for PCI-SIG compliance testing at PCIe 6.0 reflects SerialTek's successful implementation of the Compliance Test Specification … for the benefit of our member ecosystem.” — Al Yanes, PCI-SIG President and Chairperson

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SerialTek, a leading provider of advanced protocol test and analysis solutions for PCI Express(PCIe) technology, CXL, and other technologies, today announced that PCI-SIGhas approved its Kodiak™ PCIe Protocol Test System as an authorized provider of PCI Express 6.0 specification link and transaction layer compliance testing.The PCI-SIG Compliance Program ensures adherence to specification requirements and promotes interoperability across a complex, multi-vendor ecosystem. PCI-SIG compliance test equipment approvals require vendor submission of a formal Method of Implementation (MOI) and rigorous validation, ensuring the candidate tool performs all mandated compliance tests and reports accurate pass/fail results. The PCI-SIG Integrators List features members who pass various compliance and interoperability requirements at regular Compliance Workshops or Authorized Test Labs (ATLs), helping set quality standards and boost confidence for buyers.“This latest gold suite approval by PCI-SIG further supports SerialTek's role in compliance testing, enabling the Kodiak platform to address PCIe 6.0 requirements,” said Paul Mutschler, SerialTek CEO. “As PCIe 6.0 adoption accelerates, we're focused on helping customers validate faster and move confidently from development to deployment.”“PCI-SIG recognizes SerialTek as an approved test equipment vendor supporting PCIe 6.0 compliance testing,” said Al Yanes, PCI-SIG President and Chairperson. “Support for PCI-SIG compliance testing at PCIe 6.0 data rates reflects SerialTek’s successful implementation of the Compliance Test Specification and contributes to the consistency and integrity of the PCI-SIG Integrators List for the benefit of our member ecosystem.”Kodiak’s Advanced Architecture Delivers Fast Test Execution and Precise ResultsKodiak’s versatile and innovative architecture comprehensively supports test, analysis, and compliance for PCIe and CXL systems and peripherals in a wide variety of form factors, delivering exceptional test execution times with unmatched capture processing speeds. In addition, Kodiak enables workflow efficiency by offering a collaborative web interface that permits multiple, concurrent users. Fast pass/fail results, along with detailed and interlinked trace reports, are provided in a concise and helpful summary. Kodiak delivers Quarch integrated power analysis, deep trace buffers (up to 256 GB), and up to 8 TB of internal trace storage for extended capture and analysis of high-volume traffic.About SerialTekSince 2007, SerialTek ( www.serialtek.com ), a member of the Symbiosys Alliance , has been at the forefront of designing and delivering advanced protocol test and analysis solutions, empowering the storage and compute industry’s most demanding interconnects. With nearly two decades of validation expertise, SerialTek's Kodiak platform is trusted by leading silicon and systems manufacturers to ensure the performance, reliability, and interoperability of designs built on PCI Express(PCIe), Compute Express Link(CXL), and Non-Volatile Memory Express(NVMe).About PCI-SIGPCI-SIG is the consortium that owns and manages PCI specifications as open industry standards. The organization defines industry standard I/O (input/output) specifications consistent with the needs of its members. Currently, PCI-SIG is comprised of over 1,000 industry-leading member companies. To join PCI-SIG, and for a list of the Board of Directors, visit https://www.pcisig.com/ PCI-SIG, PCI Express, and PCIe are trademarks or registered trademarks of PCI-SIG. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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