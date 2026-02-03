SerialTek Approved by PCI-SIG® as an Official Solution Provider for PCIe® Compliance Testing

Company’s Kodiak™ Platform Delivers Fast Test Execution with Deep Capture and Responsive Large-Trace Analysis

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SerialTek, a leading provider of advanced protocol test and analysis solutions, announced that PCI-SIGhas approved SerialTek as an official solution provider for PCI Express(PCIe) 5.0 link and transaction layer compliance testing. Compliance testing, a requirement for inclusion on the PCI-SIG’s Integrators List, is performed at periodic PCI-SIG workshops and at Authorized Test Labs (ATLs).As part of the approval process, SerialTek has submitted a Method of Implementation (MOI) document, available on the PCI-SIG website, that describes the hardware and software configurations specific to operation of the Kodiak platform for compliance testing.“We are proud to see the Kodiak platform officially recognized by PCI-SIG for PCIe 5.0 compliance testing,” said Paul Mutschler, SerialTek CEO. “Our goal has always been to simplify the testing process and deliver that fastest suite run time. At under 13 minutes, this is a huge win for engineers facing tight deadlines and shows our commitment to helping the industry move confidently toward the next generation of high-speed I/O.”“As a PCI-SIG member, SerialTek plays an important role in compliance testing within the PCI Express technology ecosystem,” said Al Yanes, PCI-SIG President and Chairperson. “SerialTek products help validate designs against the PCI Express Compliance Test Specifications and support interoperability across PCIe technology systems.”Fast, Accurate Test Results and State-of-the-Art ArchitectureThe PCI-SIG compliance program is essential to ensuring reliable interoperability in a multi-vendor ecosystem. The versatile Kodiak platform, featuring test, analysis, and compliance testing functionalities for PCIe systems, add-in cards (AICs), and other devices, supports this program by delivering pass/fail results quickly and reliably, with detailed information and linked traces provided in a convenient summary report. Kodiak delivers responsive embedded processing, a web-accessible interface with collaborative access, integrated power analysis, and high-performance trace capture and processing.About SerialTekFounded in 2007, SerialTek ( www.serialtek.com ), a member of the Symbiosys Alliance , provides innovative protocol test and analysis solutions for the data storage industry. Leading storage manufacturers rely on SerialTek products to enhance product quality and meet aggressive time-to-market requirements. SerialTek solutions support a broad range of industry standards, including PCI Express(PCIe), Non-Volatile Memory Express(NVMe), Serial Attached SCSI (SAS), and Serial ATA (SATA).About PCI-SIGPCI-SIG is the consortium that owns and manages PCI specifications as open industry standards. The organization defines industry standard I/O (input/output) specifications consistent with the needs of its members. Currently, PCI-SIG is comprised of over 1,000 companies. To join PCI-SIG, and for a list of the Board of Directors, visit www.pcisig.com PCI-SIG, PCI Express, and PCIe are trademarks or registered trademarks of PCI-SIG. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

