SerialTek Launches OCP-Compliant PCIe® 6.0 & CXL® Interposer to Accelerate Hyperscale AI/ML Performance

The CEM adapter, one of several form factors in SerialTek’s OCP interposer lineup, provides an electrically efficient path for connecting PCIe components to a root port, backplane, or adapter.

New SI-Fi™-Powered Accessory Delivers Protocol and Power Analysis for OCP NICs and SSDs at 64 GT/s

Our OCP NIC 3.0 interposer brings PCIe Gen6 and CXL 3.x visibility directly into the OCP ecosystem.” — SerialTek CEO Paul Mutschler

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SerialTek, a leading provider of protocol test and analysis solutions for PCI Express(PCIe) and Compute Express Link™ (CXL), has launched its next-generation Open Compute Project-compliant (OCP) interposer solution. The new interposer is engineered for PCIe 6.0 and CXL 3.0 at 64 GT/s, delivering high-fidelity signal capture and advanced power analysis across OCP NIC 3.0 and EDSFF form factors. Hyperscale engineers depend on SerialTek’s solutions to validate the performance and reliability of next-generation data centers and AI/ML infrastructure.Seamlessly integrating with SerialTek’s Kodiak™ Advanced Protocol Test and Analysis System, the new interposer packages use SerialTek’s proprietary SI-Fi™ (Signal Integrity Fidelity) technology—engineered for ultra-low loss and transparent signal tapping—to deliver unmatched signal fidelity in high-speed capture. When paired with Quarch’s Power Analysis Module, the system provides synchronized protocol and power data, critical for debugging, optimization, and compliance testing. SerialTek CEO Paul Mutschler said, “Our OCP NIC 3.0 interposer brings PCIe Gen6 and CXL 3.x visibility directly into the OCP ecosystem. It’s engineered for the unique signal and mechanical challenges of OCP NIC 3.0 and EDSFF designs, giving engineers the fidelity and form-factor precision needed to validate next-generation hyperscale and AI platforms.”Integrated Power AnalysisWith Quarch Technology’s QTL2312 Power Analysis Module, the OCP interposer can capture real-time power behavior alongside protocol traffic—delivering a multidimensional view of device performance, essential for AI workloads and hyperscale deployments where efficiency and throughput must align. “Our collaboration with SerialTek brings unparalleled power visibility into PCIe 6.0 and CXL testing. For OCP and EDSFF platforms, power behavior is just as critical as protocol behavior, and this combination delivers both,” said Andy Norrie, Managing Director at Quarch.Model Information and AvailabilityThe SerialTek OCP NIC 3.0 Interposer is available for immediate shipment. The OCP-compliant interposer ships with a variety of industry-standard connections, including MCIO, CEM, M.2, EDSFF, and other form factors. For more information, visit serialtek.com/ocp-pcie-6-interposer PCIe 5.0 to PCIe 6.0 Analyzer Trade-In ProgramSerialTek offers trade-in of SerialTek PCIe 5.0 analyzer systems for SerialTek PCIe 6.0 analyzer systems. PCIe 5.0 analyzer loaners are provided at no cost with the early purchase of PCIe 6.0 systems.About SerialTekFounded in 2007, SerialTek, a member of the Symbiosys Alliance , is a provider of innovative protocol test and analysis tools for the data storage industry. Leading storage manufacturers rely on our products to enhance their product quality and meet time-to-market requirements. SerialTek solutions support a variety of industry standards, including PCI Express (PCIe), Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe), Serial Attached SCSI (SAS), and Serial ATA (SATA).

