News May 4, 2026 News article The pasture mealybug ( Heliococcus summervillei ) is an invasive insect pest associated with pasture dieback and damage to a range of grasses. In Louisiana, it was confirmed in 2025 from sugarcane fields in Vermilion and Iberia Parishes. Its ability to infest multiple grass hosts means producers and consultants should watch for symptoms in pastures, hayfields, turf, and sugarcane-adjacent fields. This factsheet summarizes key identification and biology, typical damage symptoms, and practical guidance for scouting. Pasture Mealybug Factsheet

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