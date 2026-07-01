USDA Reminds Louisiana Producers to File Crop Acreage Reports

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July 1, 2026

News article

Major Reporting Deadline July 15

Alexandria, Louisiana, June 30 , 2026) – After spring planting is complete, agricultural producers in Louisiana should make an appointment with their local Farm Service Agency (FSA) county office to complete crop acreage reports before the applicable deadline.

“To receive program benefits for USDA programs, producers should file an accurate crop acreage report by the applicable deadline,” said SED Craig McCain, State Executive Director in Louisiana. “Call your local FSA office to make an appointment after planting is complete to report your acreage and take care of any other FSA-related business as there are several upcoming deadlines.”

How to File a Report

A crop acreage report documents a crop grown on a farm or ranch, its intended use and location. Producers should file an accurate crop acreage report for all crops and land uses, including failed acreage and prevented planted acreage before the applicable deadline. The following acreage reporting dates are applicable in Louisiana : July 15, 2026, For all summer crops including CRP and perennial pasture. To file a crop acreage report, producers need to provide: Crop and crop type or variety Intended crop use Number of crop acres Map with approximate crop boundaries Planting date(s) Planting pattern, when applicable Producer share(s) Irrigation practice(s) Acreage prevented from planting, when applicable Failed acres, if applicable Other required information Acreage Reporting Details The following exceptions apply to acreage reporting dates: If the crop has not been planted by the acreage reporting deadline, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed. If a producer acquires additional acreage after the acreage reporting deadline, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendar days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office. Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP-covered crops is the acreage reporting date or 15 calendar days before grazing or crop harvesting begins, whichever is earlier. Contact FSA to confirm crop-specific deadlines for NAP-covered crops.

Producers with perennial forage crops should check with their local FSA office to see if their crops are eligible for continuous certification, which rolls the certified acreage forward each year until a change is made.

Prevented Planted Acreage Producers should also report the crop acreage they intended to plant but were unable to because of a natural disaster, including drought. Prevented planted acreage must be reported on form CCC-576, Notice of Loss, no later than 15 calendar days after the final planting date as established by FSA and USDA’s Risk Management Agency. Farmers.gov Portal Producers can continue to access their FSA farm records, maps, and common land units through the farmers.gov customer portal. The portal allows producers to export field boundaries as shapefiles and import and view other shapefiles, such as precision agriculture boundaries within farm records mapping. Producers can view, print and label their maps for acreage reporting purposes. A Login.gov account that is linked to a USDA customer record is required to use the portal. Producers can visit farmers.gov/account to create an account. Producers who have the authority to act on behalf of another customer as a grantee via an FSA-211 Power of Attorney form, Business Partner Signature Authority or as a member of a business can access information for the business in the farmers.gov portal.

More Information Producers should contact their local USDA Service Center for questions about acreage reporting.

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