FDA Issues Emergency Use Authorization for Drug for Short-Term Prevention of New World Screwworm in Horses

News July 15, 2026 News article Washington, D.C., June 15, 2026 — To advance the Trump administration’s actions to safeguard American agriculture, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration today issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Ivermectin Liquid for Horses (ivermectin oral solution) for the short-term prevention of New World screwworm (NWS) infestations (myiasis) in horses. The product is authorized for use when administered within 24 hours of birth or at the time of initial wound care. Ivermectin Liquid for Horses is not for use in species other than horses. https://www.aphis.usda.gov/news/agency-announcements/fda-issues-emergency-use-authorization-drug-short-term-prevention-new

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