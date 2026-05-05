Making Trust Legible: TermScout Launches Interactive TrustMark™ to Accelerate Enterprise Deals

Interactive TrustMark™ turns contract certification into clear, market-based decision signals, helping buyers evaluate agreements faster and move deals forward with confidence.

How contract trust moves from static reports to real-time decision signals for buyers and procurement.

Trust signals shouldn’t be something buyers have to interpret. They should guide decisions immediately.” — Olga V. Mack

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enterprise deals stall because evaluating contracts takes too long. Not because the terms are complex, but because there is no fast, shared way to understand them.TermScout is addressing that problem with the launch of its redesigned TrustMark™.TrustMark™ is an independent contract certification. It benchmarks agreements against real-world market data and verifies that terms align with established standards for fairness, balance, and risk.The redesign transforms that certification into an interactive, decision-ready trust surface embedded directly alongside a vendor’s terms. Instead of requiring buyers to interpret legal analysis, it delivers clear, market-based signals that can be understood in seconds.At the center of the redesign is a simple shift:Trust is no longer something you have to interpret.It becomes something immediate and actionable at the moment a decision is required.The updated TrustMark™ surfaces the core signals that drive contract decisions by showing how an agreement ranks relative to the market, identifying whether any deal-breaking provisions are present, and providing comparative context across thousands of similar contracts.Because TrustMark™ is embedded directly alongside vendor terms, it shows up at the exact moment buyers begin evaluation, not later as a separate report. This reduces initial friction, limits unnecessary escalation, and allows negotiations to focus on true outliers rather than re-litigating baseline positions.For vendors, this changes the timing and manner in which trust enters the sales process.Instead of defending terms late in negotiation, Sales teams can lead with an independent, third-party signal that communicates fairness and readiness upfront. When trust is established earlier, procurement friction decreases, redlines are reduced, and deal cycles compress.“What we heard consistently is that trust signals already existed, but they weren’t usable,” said Spencer Lasley, Vice President of Product at TermScout. “Procurement teams don’t need more analysis. They need clarity in the moment a decision is being made. The redesign makes trust immediately legible and actionable.”Under the surface, TrustMark™ is powered by TermScout’s Contract Intelligence Layer, which structures agreements into standardized data points and benchmarks them against a large dataset of real-world contracts. This allows TrustMark™ to function as a market-informed signal, not a standalone score.“Trust shouldn’t be something buyers have to interpret,” said Olga V. Mack, CEO of TermScout. “It should show up as a clear signal they can act on immediately.”The redesigned TrustMark™ reflects a broader shift in enterprise contracting. Contracts are shifting from documents that require interpretation to signals that enable decisions. From asserted fairness to independently verified alignment. From negotiation friction to more predictable deal flow.By making trust clear, immediate, and actionable, TermScout is turning contract evaluation into a faster, more consistent, and more scalable part of how enterprise deals get done.About TermScoutTermScout is a contract intelligence platform that turns contracts into clear, trusted decision signals for legal, procurement, and sales teams.By benchmarking agreements against market data, TermScout helps organizations move faster with confidence, without editing contracts or changing how they negotiate.For more information about TermScout, visit www.TermScout.com

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