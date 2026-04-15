Transcend Earns TermScout TrustMark Certification, Signaling Market-Aligned Risk and Governance in Contracts

Transcend Earns TermScout TrustMark Certification

TermScout’s contract intelligence analysis places Transcend’s agreement in the top 20% of vendor contracts based on real-world data

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vendor agreements carry signals about risk, governance, and how a company does business. Those signals are often hard to see upfront, leading to friction, delay, and repeated validation across legal and procurement teams.Today, TermScout announced that the Standard Agreement used by Transcend, the autonomous “can I use this data” platform trusted by leading brands, has earned TermScout TrustMark™ certification as Customer Favorable—placing it in the top 20% of vendor contracts based on real-world contract data.TermScout is a contract intelligence platform that analyzes vendor agreements using its Certify™ data layer and legal expert review. It benchmarks contracts against thousands of real-world agreements to determine how terms align with market standards. When an agreement meets those standards, it earns a TrustMark™ certification, creating a clear signal that the contract aligns with market expectations for fairness, risk allocation, and governance. This approach allows contracts to be evaluated as data, not only as documents.TermScout’s analysis identified no high-risk deal-breaker clauses on their Standard Agreement. Key signals include balanced risk allocation, alignment with market standards across core provisions, and absence of outsized contractual risk."Our customers trust Transcend's infrastructure with their most sensitive data," said Brandon Wiebe, Transcend General Counsel & Head of Privacy. "The way we contract should reflect the same standard of transparency we build into our product. TermScout's certification gives buyers independent validation that our terms are market-aligned before a single redline."For procurement teams, TrustMark certification provides independent contract analysis grounded in market data, reducing the need to re-validate standard positions from scratch. For sales teams, it introduces a clear trust signal earlier in the deal, reducing late-stage friction.“TrustMark should act as decision signals,” said Olga V. Mack, CEO of TermScout. “When contracts are evaluated against real-world data and that signal is visible upfront, buyers can move forward with greater confidence and less friction.”By earning TrustMark certification, Transcend makes its contract posture visible upfront. This allows buyers to start from a known baseline rather than negotiating in the dark. View the full TermScout certification report and underlying contract analysis, including clause-level benchmarking against market data.About TermScoutTermScout is a contract intelligence platform that turns contracts into clear, trusted decision signals for legal, procurement, and sales teams.By benchmarking agreements against market data, TermScout helps organizations move faster with confidence, without editing contracts or changing how they negotiate.For more information about TermScout, visit www.TermScout.com About TranscendTranscend is the only autonomous “can I use this data” platform that powers every data decision to activate AI and scale customer growth. Fortune 500 companies and other category leaders rely on Transcend to embed customer data controls directly into their tech stacks. Transcend replaces fragmented and manual processes with a single, centralized layer, so companies can pursue AI, personalization, and other data-driven initiatives with confidence.Founded in 2017 by Ben Brook (CEO) and Mike Farrell (CTO), Transcend is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. The company has been recognized as a Leader in IDC’s MarketScape for Worldwide Data Privacy Compliance Software and twice named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™. Learn more at transcend.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.