TermScout Wins 6 Stevie Awards as Contracts Shift to Measurable Intelligence

6 Stevie® Awards for turning contracts into decision signals

Recognition reflects a broader shift: contracts are becoming structured, benchmarked, and measurable across the enterprise

When contracts are measurable, teams stop guessing.” — Olga V. Mack

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contracts carry signals about risk, governance, and how companies operate.Most organizations can’t see those signals clearly.That creates friction, delays, and inconsistent decisions across teams.TermScout has been named the winner of six Stevie Awards in The 24th Annual American Business Awards, recognizing its leadership across AI innovation, executive leadership, growth, and communications.The categories include:-AI-Driven Startup of the Year-Best AI-Powered Product or Service-Governance, Risk & Compliance Solution+3 additional categories including Creative Executive of the YearThe American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. Stevie winners will be presented their awards at a gala ceremony in New York on June 9.TermScout is a contract intelligence platform that turns contracts into structured decision signals.Using its Certify data layer, TermScout benchmarks agreements against real-world contracts to show how terms align with the market. Through Certify and TrustMark, contracts can be evaluated for fairness, risk, and deal-readiness before signature.The impact is practical:– shorter contract cycles– higher adoption of standard terms– faster deal velocityOlga V. Mack, CEO of TermScout, was recognized for helping define and build the contract intelligence category. Under her leadership, TermScout sharpened its focus on revenue acceleration and decision consistency.This recognition also reflects how the company approaches growth:– content is tested and tied to revenue– messaging is structured around category clarity– execution is measured and iteratedFor enterprises, this changes how contracts are used:They become a source of data, not a static record. That allows faster decisions with more consistency across legal, procurement, and sales.“When contracts are benchmarked against real-world data, teams stop guessing. They see the signals and move faster, with more consistency and less friction,” said Olga V. Mack, CEO of TermScout.This is the shift from contract management to contract intelligence.See how your contracts compare → Visit TermScout.com Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at www.ABA.StevieAwards.com About TermScoutTermScout turns contracts into measurable decision signals by benchmarking agreements against real-world data. It helps legal, procurement, and sales teams move faster with more consistency.About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com

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