Accredited Home Elevator Introduces Innovative Solutions to Elevate Luxury Living and Safety

Accredited Home Elevator unveils custom luxury elevator solutions and a new wireless communication system to enhance home design, safety, and reliability.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accredited Home Elevator, a leading provider of custom residential elevator solutions, is expanding its offerings with two innovative advancements designed to enhance both luxury living and in-home safety: bespoke home elevator integrations for upscale properties and a new Elevator Communication System.

As luxury homes continue to evolve beyond square footage alone, homeowners and builders are prioritizing features that elevate lifestyle, convenience, and long-term value. Custom home elevators have quickly become a sought-after addition in modern upscale residences, seamlessly blending functionality with high-end design. Accredited Home Elevator works closely with architects and builders to create tailored elevator solutions that complement each home’s aesthetic while improving accessibility and everyday comfort.

In addition to its design-forward installations, the company has launched its new Elevator Communication System, a cutting-edge, code-compliant solution that replaces outdated landline-based emergency phones. Using secure cellular technology, the system ensures reliable communication in an emergency, even during landline outages.

Key benefits of the Elevator Communication System include:

• Reliable, wireless communication through cellular networks

• Full compliance with residential elevator safety codes

• Battery backup to maintain operation during power outages

• Seamless integration with existing elevator systems

• Reduced long-term costs compared to traditional landlines

“When every second matters, having a dependable communication system is critical,” said a spokesperson for Accredited Home Elevator. “This new technology ensures homeowners are always connected and protected, while our custom elevator solutions continue to redefine what luxury living looks like.”

With a continued focus on innovation, safety, and craftsmanship, Accredited Home Elevator remains at the forefront of residential mobility solutions—helping homeowners and builders create spaces that are as functional as they are beautiful.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.accelevator.com/.

About Accredited Home Elevator

Accredited Home Elevator is a leading provider of custom residential elevator solutions, serving homeowners, builders, and architects across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Founded in 1992, the company offers comprehensive services including design, manufacturing, installation, modernization, and maintenance. Known for its commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction, Accredited Home Elevator delivers tailored mobility solutions that enhance accessibility, convenience, and long-term home value.



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