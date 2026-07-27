Gundir launches Gundir365 Postage Promise, locking in direct mail postage rates for a full year

Gundir launches Gundir365™ Postage Promise, locking in direct mail postage rates for one year and crediting clients if USPS rates increase.

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gundir, a direct mail marketing agency, announced the launch of the Gundir365™ Postage Promise, a program that locks in a client's postage rate for a year and automatically provides a credit to clients if USPS rates increase. The program takes effect with any qualifying mailing after July 13, 2026, one day after the USPS's latest rate increase, which took effect July 12, 2026.

When the USPS raises rates, marketers are often faced with cutting volume, delaying drops, or pausing programs. Our new program is built for consistent mailers who need to manage campaign costs as a key aspect of channel optimization.

Starting with their first mailing after July 13, 2026, qualifying Gundir clients lock in a postage rate of approximately $0.40 per piece for a full year. If USPS rates increase during that window, Gundir automatically audits the account at year-end and applies a credit for the difference, up to the client's annual cap, toward future campaigns.

Removing postage risk from direct mail budgets

By absorbing the risk of any future USPS rate increase for a full year, Gundir gives clients cost predictability for their entire mailing calendar — so forecasts, ROI analyses, and pro formas built on day one hold through day 365.

"We're invested in our clients' success, and this unique program was built to take away the pain

of rising postage costs," said Mike Gunderson, President of Gundir.

What's included in the Gundir365™ Postage Promise

Key program features include:

● Locked-in postage rate. Clients lock in a rate of approximately $0.40 per piece for a full

365-day window, regardless of USPS rate changes.

● Automatic postage credit. If USPS raises rates during a client's window, Gundir

automatically audits the account at year-end and applies a credit for the difference, up to

the client's annual cap, toward future campaigns.

● Flexible mailing cadence. Programs are available for clients mailing monthly (8 to 12

drops per year) or quarterly (4 to 8 drops per year).

● Volume-based caps. Monthly mailers can recoup up to $100,000 a year in postage

credit; quarterly mailers, up to $30,000, based on volume.

● Minimum qualifying volume. Available to Gundir clients mailing at least 100,000 pieces

per quarter.

Built for direct mail marketers who need budget certainty

The Gundir365™ Postage Promise is designed for:

● Current Gundir clients mailing through GundirLead, GundirLift, or GundirLaunch

● Marketers who mail monthly or quarterly and manage an annual postage budget

● New mailers who want cost certainty and budget stability before committing to the

channel

Current Gundir clients who qualify are automatically enrolled in the Gundir365™ Postage Promise. There is nothing to sign and nothing to track. The program is not USPS-sponsored; it is Gundir's own commitment to its clients and is unique in the direct mail industry.

About Gundir

Gundir is a direct mail agency specializing in address-based marketing programs. They work with large companies and well-funded startups that rely on top-of-funnel leads to power their pipelines and need a more dependable approach to customer acquisition. What sets Gundir apart is more than 20 years of experience building and optimizing direct marketing programs through GundirSolutions—their proprietary process for targeting, testing, measuring, and improving performance at every stage of the direct marketing journey. Because Gundir is vendor-agnostic, they are not tied to a single printer, data provider, or technology platform. They continually evaluate best-in-class partners to deliver the right combination of quality, capabilities, performance, and cost for every campaign.

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