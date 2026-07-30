Eva Carlston Academy Featured by Great Companies as Demand for Individualized Adolescent Mental Health Care Grows

National recognition highlights the increasing focus on therapeutic education that combines clinical care, academics, and personal development.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eva Carlston Academy, a residential therapeutic academy serving adolescent girls, has been featured by Great Companies, a publication that highlights organizations making meaningful contributions within their industries. The recognition comes amid growing national attention on youth mental health and the need for treatment programs that address emotional well-being alongside academic and personal development.

The feature recognizes Eva Carlston Academy's individualized approach to therapeutic education, which integrates licensed clinical care, accredited academics, experiential learning, and family involvement into a comprehensive program designed to help young women build resilience and prepare for long-term success.

As conversations surrounding adolescent anxiety, depression, trauma, and emotional wellness continue to expand, families are increasingly seeking programs that move beyond short-term stabilization and focus on lasting personal growth. Eva Carlston Academy has spent years developing a model centered on individualized treatment plans, small class sizes, and relationship-based residential care that supports each student's unique needs.

The Great Companies profile highlights the academy's commitment to treating the whole person by combining evidence-based therapy with academic achievement, creative expression, leadership development, and real-world experiences. Rather than separating education from treatment, the academy incorporates therapeutic support throughout daily life, helping students develop emotional regulation, communication skills, confidence, and independence.

Students participate in individual, group, and family therapy while continuing their education through the academy's accredited academic program. Beyond the classroom, experiential opportunities including community engagement, outdoor recreation, volunteer service, and creative arts encourage students to apply the skills they develop in treatment to everyday situations.

Recognition from third-party organizations reflects a broader shift toward evaluating behavioral health providers not only on clinical outcomes but also on their ability to prepare young people for success after treatment. Families increasingly value programs that support academic continuity, strengthen family relationships, and equip students with practical life skills that extend well beyond graduation.

Eva Carlston Academy serves girls ages 11 to 18 experiencing a range of emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Its multidisciplinary team of therapists, educators, residential staff, and clinical professionals works collaboratively to create personalized treatment plans designed to foster emotional wellness, academic progress, and personal responsibility.

The full Great Companies feature explores the academy's therapeutic philosophy, educational model, residential environment, and commitment to helping young women build healthier, more independent futures.

About the Eva Carlston Academy

Eva Carlston Academy is a female-owned and operated facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, dedicated to providing girls with a second chance in life. Eva Carlston Academy is a licensed residential treatment center near Salt Lake City, offering a clinically intensive, family-style program for young women aged 11-17. The academy integrates therapeutic support with educational and artistic opportunities, fostering growth and healing in a structured yet nurturing environment. With a comprehensive therapeutic and academic program, Eva Carlston Academy is committed to helping students heal and thrive.



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