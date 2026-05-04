Spooner Phillips Elected to NSSTA Board of Directors

The Forge Companies is proud to announce CEO Spooner Phillips’ election to the National Structured Settlement Trade Association Board of Directors.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “I am honored to join the NSSTA Board of Directors,” said Phillips. “As settlement planning grows in complexity and opportunity, it’s critical for experienced organizations to help shape its future. I look forward to working alongside fellow board members to support continued progress and serve the evolving needs of our industry and the clients we ultimately support.”Phillips brings more than 20 years of experience helping attorneys and their clients navigate the financial aspects of settlement planning. As CEO of The Forge Companies , he leads a team focused on structured settlements, settlement trusts, and long-term financial planning strategies. His cross-functional experience provides a broad perspective on the industry’s evolving needs and the importance of collaboration, education, and advocacy.Throughout his career, Phillips has been a strong advocate for advancing structured settlements while balancing innovation with the industry’s core mission of delivering reliable, long-term financial security for claimants and their families.NSSTA is a national organization of more than 1,200 members specializing in structured settlements for personal injury and workers’ compensation claims. Founded in 1986, its mission is to promote structured settlements as a secure, long-term financial solution. The organization works alongside policymakers and industry partners to advance sound public policy and protect the interests of settlement recipients.Phillips joins a distinguished group of industry leaders elected by NSSTA members to serve staggered three-year terms. The Board provides strategic leadership, supports key initiatives, and helps guide legislative priorities impacting the structured settlement industry.About The Forge CompaniesThe Forge Companies focus on guiding plaintiff attorneys and their clients through the entire settlement planning process. To make this process more inclusive, they established Advocacy Wealth Management, providing financial planning services; Advocacy Trust, providing a wide range of trust planning and administration services; and Forge Capital, providing financial and business support services tailored to the needs of lawyers and their firms.

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