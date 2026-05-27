The Forge Companies Expands into Texas Market with Dallas and Houston Presence

The Forge Companies strengthens its national footprint with strategic expansion into the Texas market

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Forge Companies (TFC), a national leader in settlement planning and plaintiff-focused financial solutions, is proud to announce its expansion into the Texas market with dedicated team members now serving attorneys and clients throughout the Dallas and Houston regions.In Houston, Cliff Walston brings years of legal experience and a thoughtful approach to complex settlement planning needs. Meanwhile, Dallas-based Thomas Markwalter, a finance graduate from Texas Christian University, offers financial insight and strong connections within the Texas market as TFC continues building relationships across the state.“Texas represents an important growth market for our organization and an incredible opportunity to deepen relationships with plaintiff firms across the state,” said Marcy Espinosa Hanson, President of Forge Consulting. “Thomas and Cliff each bring unique strengths, valuable experience, and a relationship-first mindset that align perfectly with our mission of serving attorneys and their clients at the highest level.”For more than 20 years, The Forge Companies have worked with plaintiff attorneys to help maximize and protect client recoveries through integrated settlement planning solutions. Through its family of companies, including Forge Consulting, Advocacy Wealth Management Advocacy Trust , and Forge Capital, the organization provides coordinated strategies designed to support clients and law firms long after settlement.The Texas expansion marks another milestone in The Forge Companies’ ongoing national growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to relationship-driven service in key plaintiff attorney markets across the United States.About The Forge CompaniesSince 2003, The Forge Companies (“Forge”) has been a trusted partner for plaintiff attorneys and their clients, guiding them through the complexities of the settlement planning process. Through a fully integrated platform that includes Forge Consulting, Advocacy Wealth Management, Forge Capital, and Advocacy Trust, Forge delivers coordinated, long-term strategies designed to support clients not only through the settlement process but also through the rest of their lives. Learn more at www.theforgecompanies.com

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