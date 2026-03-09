The Forge Companies Announces Acquisition of Capital Now Funding, Expanding the Forge Capital Suite of Services

Strategic acquisition strengthens financial solutions available to plaintiff attorneys and their clients.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Forge Companies (Forge), a leading provider of settlement planning and financial services for plaintiff attorneys and their clients, announces the acquisition of Capital Now Funding . The acquisition expands the firm’s growing Forge Capital platform, further enhancing the financial solutions available to law firms and their clients throughout the lifecycle of a case.The addition of Capital Now Funding strengthens Forge’s ability to provide responsible funding solutions that support plaintiffs and attorneys throughout the litigation process. By integrating these services into the Forge Capital suite, Forge continues to build a comprehensive ecosystem that helps attorneys better serve their clients while maintaining a focus on long-term financial outcomes.“Expanding our Forge Capital platform through the acquisition of Capital Now Funding allows us to further support plaintiff attorneys and their clients with thoughtful financial solutions,” said Cory Phillips, President of The Forge Companies. “Our goal has always been to provide services that align with the best interests of both attorneys and plaintiffs. Capital Now Funding adds another important tool that helps clients navigate financial challenges during what is often a lengthy litigation process.”Forge Capital is designed to complement the broader services offered by Forge, which include settlement planning, trust services, wealth management, and business advisory solutions for law firms. The addition of Capital Now Funding reflects the company’s continued commitment to evolving alongside the needs of the plaintiff bar.“Our industry continues to change, and attorneys are increasingly looking for trusted partners who can help address the financial complexities surrounding litigation,” states Mr. Phillips. “The addition of Capital Now Funding strengthens the resources available through Forge Capital and represents another step forward in our mission to provide thoughtful solutions that support both attorneys and their clients.”Transition efforts are already underway for Capital Now Funding to operate as part of the Forge Capital suite of services moving forward.About The Forge CompaniesSince 2003, The Forge Companies (“Forge”) has been a trusted partner for plaintiff attorneys and their clients, guiding them through the complexities of the settlement planning process. Through its platform of companies, Forge Consulting, Advocacy Wealth Management, Forge Capital, and Advocacy Trust, Forge delivers coordinated, long-term strategies designed to support clients not only through the settlement process but also through the rest of their lives. The services offered by The Forge Companies and its affiliates are available on an independent, standalone basis.

