NTG Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

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Demonstrates mature, repeatable cybersecurity controls supporting Defense Industrial Base requirements.

Earning CMMC Level 2 confirms NTG’s commitment to defense‑grade cybersecurity and our responsibility to safeguard sensitive information without compromise.” — Wendy Hafner, President and CEO of NTG

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northern Technologies Group, Inc. (NTG), an SBA-certified 8(a) Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) specializing in cybersecurity, network engineering, and mission critical IT services, announced that the company has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 certification, meeting the Department of Defense’s required cybersecurity standards for protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).CMMC Level 2 certification verifies that an organization has implemented and institutionalized the security practices aligned with NIST SP 800 171, demonstrating the ability to safeguard sensitive defense information across systems, processes, and personnel. For contractors operating within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), CMMC compliance is becoming a contractual requirement for continued participation in Department of Defense programs.By achieving CMMC Level 2 certification, NTG has demonstrated that its internal environment meets the applicable security, governance, and operational requirements defined by the CMMC framework. This milestone reinforces NTG’s long standing commitment to cybersecurity maturity, risk management, and disciplined compliance practices in support of federal and defense missions.NTG’s certification also strengthens its position as a trusted partner for organizations preparing for CMMC compliance. As a Cyber AB Registered Provider Organization (RPO) with CMMC Certified Professionals (CCPs) and Registered Practitioners (RPs) on staff, NTG supports defense contractors through CMMC readiness, implementation, and sustainment activities—bringing both advisory expertise and first hand experience operating within a certified environment.As CMMC requirements continue to be embedded across Department of Defense solicitations, NTG remains committed to maintaining its certified status while helping clients navigate their own compliance journeys with clarity and confidence.About NTGNTG is a Florida-based provider of cybersecurity, IT consulting, and compliance services for federal and commercial clients. Founded in 2002, NTG leverages over 20 years of industry expertise to deliver innovative, secure solutions that help organizations achieve their strategic IT and security objectives. As an SBA 8(a) and EDWOSB-certified company, NTG prides itself on supporting mission-critical needs in both government and private sectors with a focus on “Engineering Excellence.”For more information, visit www.ntgit.com

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