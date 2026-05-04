Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,200 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,101 in the last 365 days.

NTG Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

NTG Logo and Tagline Leave IT to Us.

NTG Logo and Tagline Leave IT to Us.

Demonstrates mature, repeatable cybersecurity controls supporting Defense Industrial Base requirements.

Earning CMMC Level 2 confirms NTG’s commitment to defense‑grade cybersecurity and our responsibility to safeguard sensitive information without compromise.”
— Wendy Hafner, President and CEO of NTG
TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northern Technologies Group, Inc. (NTG), an SBA-certified 8(a) Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) specializing in cybersecurity, network engineering, and mission critical IT services, announced that the company has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 certification, meeting the Department of Defense’s required cybersecurity standards for protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

CMMC Level 2 certification verifies that an organization has implemented and institutionalized the security practices aligned with NIST SP 800 171, demonstrating the ability to safeguard sensitive defense information across systems, processes, and personnel. For contractors operating within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), CMMC compliance is becoming a contractual requirement for continued participation in Department of Defense programs.

By achieving CMMC Level 2 certification, NTG has demonstrated that its internal environment meets the applicable security, governance, and operational requirements defined by the CMMC framework. This milestone reinforces NTG’s long standing commitment to cybersecurity maturity, risk management, and disciplined compliance practices in support of federal and defense missions.

NTG’s certification also strengthens its position as a trusted partner for organizations preparing for CMMC compliance. As a Cyber AB Registered Provider Organization (RPO) with CMMC Certified Professionals (CCPs) and Registered Practitioners (RPs) on staff, NTG supports defense contractors through CMMC readiness, implementation, and sustainment activities—bringing both advisory expertise and first hand experience operating within a certified environment.

View NTG’s official RPO listing on Cyber AB.

As CMMC requirements continue to be embedded across Department of Defense solicitations, NTG remains committed to maintaining its certified status while helping clients navigate their own compliance journeys with clarity and confidence.

About NTG
NTG is a Florida-based provider of cybersecurity, IT consulting, and compliance services for federal and commercial clients. Founded in 2002, NTG leverages over 20 years of industry expertise to deliver innovative, secure solutions that help organizations achieve their strategic IT and security objectives. As an SBA 8(a) and EDWOSB-certified company, NTG prides itself on supporting mission-critical needs in both government and private sectors with a focus on “Engineering Excellence.”

For more information, visit www.ntgit.com.

Sabrina Hafner
Northern Technologies Group, Inc.
sabrina.hafner@ntgit.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NTG Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.