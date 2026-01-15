NTG Awarded MDA’s $151B SHIELD IDIQ Contract, Expanding Role in Homeland Defense Modernization

NTG Logo

Northern Technologies Group, Inc. (NTG) has been awarded the MDA SHIELD indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B.

NTG is proud to support SHIELD, bringing deep engineering expertise to solve complex, multi-domain challenges and help MDA advance a layered, adaptable, and integrated defense architecture.” — Wendy Hafner, President & CEO

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northern Technologies Group, Inc. (NTG), an 8(a) Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) specializing in advanced network engineering, cybersecurity, and mission-critical IT services, is pleased to announce it is now part of the Missile Defense Agency’s Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.This award strengthens NTG’s long-standing relationship with the agency and reinforces NTG’s status as a trusted team supporting mission-critical systems. NTG’s proven history delivering resilient, secure, and scalable capabilities within sensitive defense environments positions the company as a high-value partner for SHIELD task orders.Through this IDIQ, NTG will leverage its expertise in secure network design, interoperability engineering, zero-trust architectures, data-center modernization, and 24/7 cyber defense to support SHIELD technology development and operational readiness. NTG’s capabilities position the company to accelerate integration across sensors, command and control systems, analytics, cloud environments, and cyber-resilient infrastructure.About NTG:Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Northern Technologies Group, Inc. (NTG) is a leading network engineering and cybersecurity company providing innovative IT solutions to both federal and commercial sectors. As an 8(a), Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) with over 20 years of experience, NTG specializes in delivering tailored solutions for complex network environments and layered cyber defenses.NTG supports global operations for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and Allied Forces, deploying enterprise services throughout USCENTCOM, USEUCOM, USAFRICOM, USSTRATCOM, USINSCOM, USSOCOM, DOI, JSP/Pentagon, JCSE, and more. NTG has fostered a decade-long synergy with Combatant Commands and the Intelligence Community, supporting mission-critical requirements worldwide.With a reach spanning Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, NTG deploys and sustains networks on a global scale. By bridging the gap between federal and commercial innovation, NTG combines cutting-edge technologies with mission-critical expertise to deliver adaptable, high-quality solutions. Its customer-first approach and dedication to engineering excellence ensure the company meets and exceeds the demands of modern IT environments.For more information on NTG’s capabilities, visit https://ntgit.com/federal-solutions/ For Partnering Opportunities:Jeffrey LodickDirector of Business DevelopmentNorthern Technologies Group, Inc. (NTG)Email: jeffrey.lodick@ntgit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.