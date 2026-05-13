NTG Achieves Cyber AB RPO Designation for CMMC Readiness Services

Northern Technologies Group, Inc. (NTG) announced today that it has been designated as a Cyber AB Registered Provider Organization (RPO).

Security and compliance are core to NTG's mission. Our RPO status strengthens the trust our clients place in us to navigate CMMC and secure their futures in the defense industry.” — Wendy Hafner, CEO and President of NTG

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northern Technologies Group, Inc. (NTG), an SBA-certified 8(a) Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) specializing in advanced network engineering, cybersecurity, and mission-critical IT services, announced today that it has been designated as a Cyber AB Registered Provider Organization (RPO). This designation by the official Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Accreditation Body authorizes NTG to provide CMMC readiness and advisory services to companies in the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) that must meet CMMC cybersecurity compliance requirements.As a newly accredited RPO, NTG is now listed on the Cyber AB’s official CMMC Marketplace, joining a select group of providers that have met the rigorous background, training, and agreement requirements set by the Cyber AB. RPO status is a mark of trust in NTG’s CMMC expertise, indicating that the company employs Certified CMMC Registered Practitioners and adheres to the Cyber AB’s Code of Professional Conduct for CMMC consulting. While RPOs do not conduct formal CMMC certification audits, they play a vital advisory role in guiding defense contractors through CMMC implementation and pre-assessment preparation. This ensures organizations seeking certification work with vetted experts familiar with the CMMC standards and best practices.CMMC – the Defense Department’s enhanced cybersecurity framework – is rapidly becoming a contractual requirement for contractors and suppliers. Beginning November 2025, CMMC requirements are appearing in new DoD contracts and RFPs, making compliance a necessity for doing business in the federal defense sector. By achieving RPO designation, NTG strengthens its ability to assist defense contractors in navigating these evolving requirements and mitigating the risks of non-compliance, such as potential penalties, reputational damage, or loss of contract opportunities.NTG’s CMMC Readiness & Compliance Services – now formally validated by the RPO designation – enable defense suppliers to confidently prepare for CMMC certifications. NTG’s experts provide comprehensive gap assessments, tailored remediation roadmaps, implementation of required cybersecurity controls, and ongoing compliance maintenance to ensure clients are audit-ready for CMMC Level 1 through Level 3 requirements. Working with an accredited RPO like NTG offers DIB organizations several key advantages:- Proven CMMC Expertise: Access to trained Registered Practitioners who understand CMMC standards and can identify gaps, reducing uncertainty and effort for clients.- Efficient Compliance Process: A structured approach from initial readiness assessments to policy documentation, control implementation, and pre-audit validation, helping clients meet requirements with minimal disruption.- Sustained Security & Trust: Ongoing support to maintain cybersecurity maturity, ensuring contractors can protect sensitive data, comply with evolving DoD standards, and retain critical federal contracts.In addition to readiness and advisory services, NTG provides long term compliance sustainment through its fully staffed, 24/7 Network Operations Center (NOC) and Security Operations Center (SOC), operated entirely in house from its headquarters in Tampa, Florida. This in house model enables continuous monitoring, incident response, and security operations support without reliance on outsourced or offshore providers—an important consideration for defense contractors seeking consistent oversight and accountability as they maintain CMMC compliance over time.This milestone builds on NTG’s longstanding experience in supporting federal cybersecurity initiatives. The company has a deep track record of helping organizations implement NIST 800-171 controls and other compliance measures, an expertise directly relevant to CMMC’s rigorous security practices. By combining technical strength in cybersecurity and managed IT with in-depth compliance know-how, NTG provides an integrated approach that helps DIB clients bolster their cyber defenses and achieve CMMC readiness efficiently. The RPO designation further validates NTG’s commitment to excellence in serving defense contractors and its alignment with the Cyber AB’s standards of quality and professionalism.NTG is a Tampa-based provider of cybersecurity, IT consulting, and compliance services for federal and commercial clients. Founded in 2002, NTG leverages over 20 years of industry expertise to deliver innovative, secure solutions that help organizations achieve their strategic IT and security objectives. As an SBA 8(a) and EDWOSB-certified company, NTG prides itself on supporting mission-critical needs in both government and private sectors with a focus on “Engineering Excellence.”For more information on NTG’s CMMC capabilities, visit https://ntgit.com/cmmc-compliance/ View NTG’s official RPO listing on Cyber AB: https://cyberab.org/Member/RPO-69605-Ntg

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