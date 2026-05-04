4RIVRS Secures 3 2026 Noble Technology Awards for Disrupting Environmental Compliance with 'Directive Engine' Platform

Leading Stormwater Intelligence Platform Recognized for Innovation in Data Management and SaaS Excellence

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the heels of a successful launch of its MVP, the leadership team at 4RIVRS , the pioneer of logic-driven stormwater compliance intelligence, is proud to announce the company has been honored with three prestigious 2026 Noble Technology Awards. This honor reflects the company’s excellence in global technological innovation, specifically recognized for its transformative approach to Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) data management and software as a service (SaaS).The Noble Technology Awards celebrate excellence in technological advancement, recognizing organizations that set new benchmarks in AI, sustainability, and digital infrastructure. 4RIVRS secured honors in the following categories:Silver Winner: Outstanding Data Management SolutionHonorable Mention: Outstanding Enterprise SoftwareHonorable Mention: Outstanding SaaS Product"These awards validate our mission to turn environmental compliance from a manual liability into a continuous state of readiness," said Dave Paquette, CEO of 4RIVRS. "By moving away from static 'digital filing cabinets' toward a deterministic engine that understands the law, we are helping our clients protect their operations, their people, and the environment simultaneously. Being recognized by the Noble Technology Awards reflects our position as the gold standard for synchronized regulatory documentation."Closing the "Compliance Gap"Traditional stormwater compliance often relies on static templates and paper documents that fail to keep pace with shifting state and local regulations. This creates a "compliance gap" that leaves businesses vulnerable to audits and heavy fines.The award-winning 4RIVRS platform disrupts this status quo by embedding regulatory logic directly into its code. Unlike legacy data repositories, 4RIVRS acts as a Directive Engine, proactively steering consultants, engineering firms, and business owners through the complexities of regulatory hurdles.A New Standard for EHS DocumentationFounded on the deep expertise of a career industry veteran, 4RIVRS provides a synchronized system where site-specific Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plans (SWP3) are automatically updated as regulations evolve. This approach empowers frontline teams to own their compliance tasks through intuitive workflows, reducing the administrative burden and improving the quality of professional documentation.As a Silver Winner for Outstanding Data Management, 4RIVRS was specifically lauded for its adaptive intelligence, which ensures that even as site conditions or laws shift, plans remain living, accurate, and inspection-ready.For more information regarding 4RIVRS or to schedule an interview with leadership, please visit www.4rivrs.com . To see the 4RIVRS deterministic engine in action, request a personalized demo at www.4rivrs.com/demo About 4RIVRS4RIVRS is the pioneer of logic-driven stormwater compliance intelligence. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, and founded on the deep expertise of a career industry veteran, 4RIVRS has reimagined the economics of environmental documentation. While legacy systems act as static data containers, 4RIVRS transforms complex regulatory requirements into synchronized, site-specific Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plans (SWP3).4RIVRS eliminates the "compliance gap" caused by manual updates and static templates, ensuring that projects remain inspection-ready and synchronized with the law from initial intake to final attestation. For more information, visit www.4rivrs.com . To see how 4RIVRS is setting the new standard in stormwater compliance, request a personalized demo at www.4rivrs.com/demo

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