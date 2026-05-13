4RIVRS Named a Winner in the 2026 Evan Kirstel's We Love Tech Awards

Leading Stormwater Intelligence Platform Recognized as a 2026 Product Winner in the SaaS/UCaaS/XaaS category

Winning the We Love Tech Award is a powerful validation of the work we’re doing to make stormwater compliance easier, faster, and continuously inspection-ready” — Dave Paquette, CEO of 4RIVRS

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4RIVRS today announced that it has been named a winner in the 2026 Evan Kirstel’s We Love Tech Awards, an annual program celebrating the individuals, organizations, and products reshaping how enterprises work, communicate, secure data, serve customers, and put artificial intelligence into responsible production.The award adds to a rapid sequence of 4RIVRS milestones, including the company’s successful MVP launch, its recent triple-win at the Noble Technology Awards, and the closing of its second private SAFE financing.Together, these achievements point to growing confidence in 4RIVRS’s direction, momentum, and potential to reshape a long-overlooked area of environmental compliance.“Winning the We Love Tech Award is a powerful validation of the work we’re doing to make stormwater compliance easier, faster, and continuously inspection-ready,” said Dave Paquette, CEO of 4RIVRS. “We are honored that global technology judges recognized the value of moving this work out of static binders, PDFs, and manual workflows and into a simpler, software-driven path to readiness.”The 2026 We Love Tech Awards were evaluated by nearly 400 volunteer judges from around the world, bringing together experienced voices from across the technology landscape. Judges highlighted 4RIVRS’s work turning stormwater compliance from static paperwork into software-driven infrastructure.“4RIVRS has taken something almost no one wants to think about, environmental compliance, and turned it into actual software infrastructure,” said Evan Kirstel, Founder of the We Love Tech Awards. “Regulator-ready stormwater plans in minutes instead of weeks, with up to eighty percent compliance cost reduction, is the kind of unglamorous, high-impact category creation the We Love Tech Awards exists to spotlight.”Additional judges also pointed to 4RIVRS’s potential to redefine environmental compliance technology:“4RIVRS is doing for environmental compliance what Infrastructure as Code did for cloud computing... This is a significant leap forward in how we manage the intersection of industrial growth and environmental stewardship.” — Gaurav Bhatnagar, Open Text Corp Senior Software Engineer.“4RIVRS presents a compelling rethinking of environmental compliance, turning stormwater planning from static paperwork into structured, software-driven infrastructure.” — Sandeep Dommari, Principal Cybersecurity Architect.“A true Regulatory Tech breakthrough... cutting costs by 80%.” — Ankur R. Tiwari, GeekMind MD.4RIVRS is building logic-driven technology for stormwater compliance. By embedding regulatory logic directly into software, the platform helps engineering firms, municipalities, and regulated operators move from manual documentation to site-specific Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plans designed to remain synchronized with changing requirements.The full list of 2026 winners is available at welovetechawards.com.For more information regarding 4RIVRS, visit www.4rivrs.com About 4RIVRS4RIVRS is the pioneer of logic-driven stormwater compliance intelligence. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, and founded on the deep expertise of a career industry veteran, 4RIVRS has reimagined the economics of environmental documentation. While legacy systems act as static data containers, 4RIVRS transforms complex regulatory requirements into synchronized, site-specific Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plans (SWP3).4RIVRS eliminates the "compliance gap" caused by manual updates and static templates, ensuring that projects remain inspection-ready and synchronized with the law from initial intake to final attestation. For more information, visit www.4rivrs.com . To see how 4RIVRS is setting the new standard in stormwater compliance, request a personalized demo at www.4rivrs.com/demo About Evan KirstelEvan Kirstel is one of the most influential voices in B2B technology, with a social reach of more than 550,000 followers across his podcast, YouTube, LinkedIn, X, and Instagram. With years of experience working with Fortune 1000 brands, Evan helps companies harness social media for strategic growth, audience engagement, and social selling. Learn more at evankirstel.com.About Business Intelligence GroupBusiness Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Now in its 14th awards season, BIG operates more than 10 annual programs spanning innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer service, cloud computing, sustainability, sales and marketing, workplace culture, and women's leadership.Unlike popularity contests, BIG programs use professional judging panels and objective scoring benchmarks to identify organizations, products, and individuals making real, measurable impact. Winners receive a complete promotional toolkit - including blockchain-verified credentials, press release support, social media assets, and featured placement across BIG's global community of more than one million business professionals.For more information, visit www.bintelligence.com

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