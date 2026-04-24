4RIVRS Appoints Ben Garner as General Counsel to Spearhead Regulatory Strategy

Strategic Hire Aligns Legal Expertise with the Launch of 4RIVRS’ Stormwater Compliance Software

As we move toward our MVP launch, Ben’s expertise ensures that our software remains the gold standard for regulatory accuracy.” — Dave Paquette, CEO of 4RIVRS

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4RIVRS , the pioneer of logic-driven stormwater compliance intelligence, is proud to announce the appointment of Ben Garner as General Counsel. A seasoned legal strategist with a deep background in state government and business, Garner will oversee all legal, regulatory, and compliance functions for the organization.The strategic hire coincides with the highly-anticipated MVP launch of the 4RIVRS software later this month. Unlike legacy systems that act as static data containers, 4RIVRS aligns Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plans (SWP3s) with ever-changing local, state, and federal regulations.A Career Built on Compliance and ScaleGarner brings over 15 years of legal experience to 4RIVRS, characterized by a proven track record of leading complex regulatory transitions. His background uniquely positions him to bridge the gap between high-level policy and field-level execution:Public Sector Leadership: Served eight years at the North Carolina Department of State Treasurer, including six years as General Counsel. He also spearheaded a multi-year reform of North Carolina’s unemployment insurance program, managing a team of close to 100 members.Corporate Expertise: Significant experience in banking and corporate law with institutions and firms such as BB&T (now Truist) and Gallagher, specializing in contract and compliance matters.Operational Roots: Uniquely, Garner’s early career in construction and erosion control provides him with a "boots-on-the-ground" understanding of the practical challenges 4RIVRS clients face daily.Leadership Perspective"Ben is someone who has been both in the trenches of the construction industry and an advisor at the highest levels of state government," said Dave Paquette, CEO of 4RIVRS. "As we move toward our MVP launch, Ben’s expertise ensures that our software remains the gold standard for regulatory accuracy. He is the perfect leader to help us transform compliance from a manual liability into a continuous, synchronized asset for our clients."Experience the 4RIVRS Engine4RIVRS is scheduled to launch their MVP in late April 2026, a category-defining digital platform for Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) documentation. By replacing static PDFs with a logic-driven engine, 4RIVRS empowers consultants, municipalities, and operators to maintain inspection-ready SWP3s that stay in lockstep with the regulatory framework. The 4RIVRS mission is to establish a global standard for accessible, reliable, and streamlined compliance solutions that protect operations, people, and the environment.For more information regarding 4RIVRS or to schedule an interview with leadership, please visit www.4rivrs.com . To see the 4RIVRS deterministic engine in action, request a personalized demo at www.4rivrs.com/demo About 4RIVRS4RIVRS is the pioneer of logic-driven stormwater compliance intelligence. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, and built by a team of industry veterans, 4RIVRS has reimagined the economics of environmental documentation. While legacy systems act as static data containers, 4RIVRS transforms complex regulatory requirements into synchronized, site-specific Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plans (SWP3).4RIVRS eliminates the "compliance gap" caused by manual updates and static templates, ensuring that projects remain inspection-ready and synchronized with the law from initial intake to final attestation. For more information, visit www.4rivrs.com . To see how 4RIVRS is setting the new standard in stormwater compliance, request a personalized demo at www.4rivrs.com/demo

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