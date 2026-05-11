Develo raises $14M for an AI-native pediatric operating system

Develo

Unifying clinical, billing, and family engagement beyond the EMR

Develo’s pediatric operating system is the first and only AI-native operating system purpose-built for pediatrics to drive impact far beyond what traditional EMR systems deliver.” — Sheldon Lewis, Founding Managing Partner, Blueprint Equity

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Develo, an AI-native operating system for pediatrics, announced today that it has raised $14 million led by Blueprint Equity, with participation from Villain Capital, Z21 Ventures, and Bienville Capital. Angel investors include Chris Sullens, CentralReach CEO; Chris Barton, Community CareLink executive chair and former Cerner executive; and Paul Black, former Allscripts CEO. The capital will accelerate growth across the company, with particular investment in R&D and customer success."Develo’s pediatric operating system is a game-changer. It is the first and only AI-native operating system purpose-built for pediatrics to drive impact far beyond what traditional electronic medical record (EMR) systems deliver," said Sheldon Lewis, Founding Managing Partner at Blueprint Equity. “We’re proud to support their work in areas that legacy EMR vendors are unable to focus on.”Beyond covering one in three Americans, pediatric care accounts for more than 450 million annual visits — each one touching not just the patient but the parents and caregivers intimately involved in their child's health. Despite the massive need, most practices utilize decades-old software.“Pediatric practices run on a patchwork set of tools: a traditional clinical EMR, a standalone intake solution, and an outdated billing system, all with click-heavy, fragmented interfaces driving significant pediatrician dissatisfaction and administrative burden. Practices risk further falling behind as AI innovation accelerates, especially if they look to AI bolt-ons from legacy systems to keep up,” said Dr. Aaron Sin, Develo CEO and co-founder. He added that Develo’s operating system was built from the ground up for pediatrics – unlike EMRs built for adults and retrofitted for pediatric care.Paul Black, former CEO of Allscripts, noted that AI is “foundational to Develo’s pediatrics operating system, with an embedded AI scribe, automated pediatric charge capture, seamless chart and practice reporting intelligence, and more. Develo’s AI-first approach unifies clinical, billing and family engagement workflows to improve operations, increase revenue, and reinvent the care experience for both patients and parents.”Develo has seen rapid growth since launch and is currently deployed for hundreds of pediatric providers across more than two dozen states.For more information about Develo, visit develo.com or email info@develo.com.About Develo: Founded in 2022 by Aaron Sin, MD (CEO) and Han Ke (CTO), Develo is the first and only AI-native operating system for pediatrics. Built from the ground up for the unique complexity of pediatric care, Develo delivers a modern, full-stack platform unifying clinical (EMR), billing (RCM), and family engagement (CRM) workflows. Develo serves pediatricians, their staff, patients and parents across the United States, and enables pediatric practices to operate more efficiently, capture more revenue, and deliver improved care experiences.About Blueprint Equity: Blueprint Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in and scaling market-leading enterprise software, B2B, and technology-enabled service businesses. Blueprint partners with founders who have built proven, capital-efficient businesses ready to accelerate growth. Founded in 2018, the firm takes a hands-on, founder-focused approach, emphasizing operational partnership, sustainable scaling, and long-term value creation. Blueprint has over $600 million of assets under management and is based in La Jolla, CA.

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