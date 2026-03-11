The Brady Foundation Marks First Year of Impact as Founder Greg Brady Strengthens Leadership

The Brady Foundation

Dallas-based philanthropic organization reflects on early progress while expanding executive guidance to support future growth

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dallas technology entrepreneur and philanthropist Greg Brady is marking the first year of The Brady Foundation, a faith-centered organization he founded to support projects that expand the message of Jesus Christ and strengthen communities through thoughtful investment and strategic partnerships.Established to deploy disciplined, mission-aligned capital, the Foundation has already made significant multi-project investments across Christian media, church leadership development, and community engagement. These efforts reflect a conviction that lasting impact comes through both spiritual clarity and practical support for those serving on the front lines of faith communities.As the Foundation enters its second year, its organizational structure is expanding. Frank Briggs has been appointed Executive Director and will be responsible for guiding partnerships, program development, and long-term strategy.Briggs brings more than four decades of pastoral experience to the position. He previously served as senior pastor of Lighthouse Fellowship in Fort Worth, Texas, where he helped lead the congregation through seasons of growth, outreach, and community engagement. His work has also included international mission partnerships that reinforce his commitment to sharing the Gospel through both spiritual encouragement and practical service.Brady said the appointment reflects the natural evolution of the Foundation’s work.“Frank and I have walked together in ministry for more than 25 years,” Brady said. “What began as a shared conviction that barriers to Kingdom work should be removed ultimately shaped the vision behind The Brady Foundation. His wisdom, pastoral perspective, and steady guidance will be invaluable as we continue expanding our efforts.”Briggs said the opportunity represents a continuation of that shared calling.“For many years I have watched Greg invest quietly in people and projects that help others encounter the message of Jesus Christ,” Briggs said. “This role allows us to steward those opportunities more intentionally and support the leaders who are faithfully serving their communities.”A model for thoughtful Kingdom investmentThe Brady Foundation focuses on identifying opportunities where financial support, strategic guidance, and collaborative partnerships can help accelerate work that clearly communicates the Gospel and strengthens Christian outreach.Early efforts have included support for Christian media initiatives that aim to reach new audiences, investments to equip church leaders for long-term ministry, and exploratory discussions with Dallas-based partners focused on practical pathways to stability and employment for vulnerable populations.Together, these efforts reflect a broader commitment to pairing Gospel conviction with disciplined stewardship.Looking aheadAs The Brady Foundation enters its second year, leadership plans to continue expanding partnerships with churches, Christian organizations, and community leaders whose work demonstrates theological clarity, responsible stewardship, and meaningful benefit for the communities they serve.Additional initiatives are expected to develop as the Foundation deepens relationships across Dallas and beyond.For more information about Greg Brady and the work of The Brady Foundation, visit https://www.bradyfoundation.org/greg-brady About The Brady Foundation: The Brady Foundation is a Dallas–based faith-first philanthropic organization founded by technology entrepreneur and investor Greg Brady. Drawing on his background in building and scaling companies, the Foundation applies a disciplined approach to charitable investment that advances the message of Jesus Christ by supporting Christian media, educational efforts, and community engagement. Through thoughtful capital deployment and strategic guidance, the Foundation works alongside faithful leaders and trusted partners to strengthen communities for lasting Kingdom impact.

