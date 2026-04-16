InsightFinder AI secures $15M to enhance global digital safety and AI reliability

InsightFinder AI

Series B round brings total funding to $35 million

Our holistic reliability platform detects and prevents production incidents in both traditional IT and agentic AI systems.” — Dr. Helen Gu, CEO and founder, InsightFinder AI

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InsightFinder AI, a market leader in IT stability and AI reliability, today announced it has raised $15 million in a funding round led by Yu Galaxy , bringing InsightFinder’s total funding to $35 million. The funding will accelerate the expansion of its AI tools, which are already deployed by multiple Fortune 500 companies, to meet the growing global demand of resilient, autonomous IT systems.As AI shifts from experimental tools to the backbone of global enterprises, the risk of “agentic failure” has become a matter of public safety. InsightFinder’s platform is uniquely positioned to govern these risks.The announcement follows the company’s launch of Autonomous Reliability Insights (ARI), an operational reliability agent powered by composite AI technology. ARI is engineered to manage the full incident lifecycle - including detection, diagnosis, remediation and prevention. By automatically analyzing observability data to detect anomalies, ARI identifies root causes and produces actionable intelligence in real-time, preventing catastrophic system failures before they impact end-users."Few challenges are more pressing today than the safety of our digital world. We're proud to lead this round and back InsightFinder’s mission to make the world’s digital infrastructure more reliable. InsightFinder isn’t just optimizing IT; they are building the immune system for the digital infrastructure that powers our hospitals, banks and other mission-critical industries. By ensuring these systems are resilient and immune to failure, we are collectively building a safer, more stable world for everyone,” said PR Yu, Managing Partner at Yu Galaxy.Dr. Helen Gu, CEO and Founder of InsightFinder AI, said that as LLM models and AI agents transition into fully operational systems, reliability is no longer a luxury.“It’s a requirement for a safe society. Our platform provides a holistic and cost-efficient safeguard platform for both traditional IT services and agentic AI systems. Our product prevents agentic AI incidents caused by LLM hallucinations, sensitive information leakage and unsafe executions that could compromise user trust and safety,” she added.For more information about InsightFinder AI, visit https://insightfinder.com/ or email info@insightfinder.com.About InsightFinder AI: InsightFinder AI enhances enterprise reliability and operational performance by applying advanced AI to observability, incident response, and system health. The platform supports reliability teams managing both traditional applications and next-generation agentic AI systems, focusing on faster diagnosis, safer remediation, and sustained operational integrity.

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