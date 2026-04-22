KENPAT HONORED WITH 2026 CISCA AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE

The Caribe Royale North Convention Center Expansion added approximately 20,000 square feet of new meeting and event space, including a 13,000-square-foot ballroom and multiple breakout rooms.

Caribe Royale North Convention Center Expansion Becomes Sixth KENPAT Project Recognized by CISCA

Projects like Caribe Royale require more than technical execution—they demand coordination, adaptability and disciplined leadership in the field,” — Paul Wolmarans, Group CEO.

APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KENPAT, a leading Florida specialty contractor focusing on interior and exterior wall systems, announced today that it has been honored by the Ceilings and Interior Systems Construction Association (CISCA) with a prestigious award for its outstanding work on the Caribe Royale North Convention Center Expansion in Orlando, Florida. KENPAT received the award at the CISCA Summit Awards Dinner on April 21, 2026 in Grapevine, Texas.

The Caribe Royale North Convention Center Expansion added approximately 20,000 square feet of new meeting and event space, including a 13,000-square-foot ballroom and multiple breakout rooms, further positioning the resort as one of the region’s largest convention destinations.

KENPAT delivered complex interior and exterior wall and ceiling systems across the project, working within an active hospitality environment that continued to host events throughout construction. The team navigated challenging overhead conditions, dense structural steel and tight coordination requirements to deliver clean, high-quality finishes across all spaces.

This is the sixth time CISCA has recognized the company for its work. The Caribe Royale project joins KENPAT’s other award-winning projects, including the Gaylord Palms Ballroom, Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center (Phases I & II), Orlando VA Hospital and Nemours Children’s Hospital—further reinforcing its reputation for excellence in the interior systems industry.

The CISCA Construction Excellence Awards recognize exemplary projects that demonstrate innovation, quality and excellence in interior systems construction. KENPAT’s work on the Caribe Royale expansion included complex soffit framing, sound-rated assemblies and advanced finishing techniques that ensured both performance and architectural precision.

“Projects like Caribe Royale require more than technical execution—they demand coordination, adaptability and disciplined leadership in the field,” said Paul Wolmarans, Group CEO. “Our team delivered high-quality results in a highly complex, active environment while maintaining schedule and minimizing disruption. This award reflects our ability to execute with precision while solving challenges in real time.”

About KENPAT

KENPAT is a premier commercial specialty contractor providing drywall, interior and exterior wall systems, ceilings, and architectural specialties. KENPAT delivers innovative solutions for a wide range of projects, including public buildings, healthcare facilities, schools, and large commercial developments. KENPAT is known for its commitment. For more information about KENPAT and its award-winning projects, visit www.KENPAT.net.

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