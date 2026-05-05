Diversified Labeling Solutions Installs New Mark Andy P7 Servo Press at Chicago Headquarters

DLS' New P7 Servo-Driven Press

DLS’ new P7 servo-driven press simplifies sourcing, improves consistency, and accelerates RFID adoption.

The P7 improves the overall stability of our production process while also expanding what we’re able to offer our customers with wet and dry RFID inlay capabilities.” — Mike Kaufman, DLS’ VP of Manufacturing

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diversified Labeling Solutions (DLS) has installed a Mark Andy P7 servo press at its Itasca, IL Headquarters expanding its ability to deliver high-quality RFID and pressure-sensitive labels with greater speed, consistency, and flexibility for its reseller partners and their customers.A key capability of the new P7 press is the integration of both wet and dry RFID inlay insertion directly into the label converting process. This allows Diversified Labeling Solutions to provide a more complete, single-source solution for RFID labels, helping resellers simplify sourcing, reduce vendor complexity, and accelerate RFID adoption for their customers.This capability also supports improved quality control and consistency, as inlay insertion and label printing can be more closely managed within the same environment. For customers, this can help reduce variability, simplify sourcing, and improve the reliability of RFID-enabled labels across high-volume or repeat orders. It also positions DLS to better support evolving use cases in inventory tracking, supply chain visibility, and asset management where RFID adoption continues to grow.The P7’s advanced registration control and job memory functionality, further enhance repeatability and efficiency. Resellers benefit from faster turnaround times and consistent output across reorders, reducing friction in ongoing programs and strengthening customer satisfaction.“We’re continuing to invest in equipment that helps us deliver more consistent results over time,” said Ben Davidson, DLS General Manager. “For many of our customers, reliability across repeat orders is just as important as turnaround time, and this press helps us support both of those expectations.”The press also features a dual UV/LED curing system to support a wider range of materials, inks, and finishes that can be used. This added flexibility allows resellers to address more application-specific requirements, from outdoor labeling to specialized use cases without adding complexity to the supply chain.Mike Kaufman, VP of Manufacturing at DLS, added this about the press, “The P7 improves the overall stability of our production process while also expanding what we’re able to offer our customers with wet and dry RFID inlay capabilities. By bringing both enhanced inlay insertion and label converting together, we can deliver more consistent quality, reduce complexity in the supply chain, and provide customers with a more streamlined, reliable solution.The installation is part of DLS’ broader investment to upgrade equipment across its four manufacturing sites. These updates are intended to refine production processes, improve consistency, and reduce material waste and energy usage over time.Diversified Labeling Solutions (DLS) is a leading North American manufacturer of pressure-sensitive labels and printer consumables, serving customers through a strong channel-focused model. Founded in 1985, DLS produces high-quality blank and full-color labels using advanced flexographic and digital printing technologies. As part of the TSC Auto ID family of companies, DLS strengthens the North American label supply chain and supports end-to-end Auto ID solutions alongside TSC printers, Bluebird enterprise mobile computers, and MGN’s European label manufacturing operations.

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