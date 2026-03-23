Diversified Labeling Solutions Installs New Rotoflex DLI Press at Reno Location

New Mark Andy DLI Die Cutter

Trade-only label manufacturer enhances speed, precision, and customer responsiveness through advanced converting technology

We’re committed to equipping our facilities nationwide with the latest technology to better support our distributor partners and their customers.” — Mike Kaufman, DLS’ VP of Manufacturing

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diversified Labeling Solutions (DLS), a leading national converter of pressure-sensitive labels, has installed a new Rotoflex DLI 500 series semi-rotary die cutter from Mark Andy at its Reno, Nevada location. This investment reinforces DLS’s ongoing commitment to modernizing its production platform and increasing converting capacity across its nationwide network.The all-servo driven Rotoflex DLI platform delivers high-speed, high-precision converting, with speeds exceeding 500 feet per minute.Equipped with a turret rewind system and butt splicer, the press enables continuous, non-stop label production–reducing downtime while maximizing throughput and overall efficiency.This new installation delivers measurable benefits for DLS customers, including faster turnaround times, improved die-cut accuracy, and greater consistency across repeat orders. Advanced automation also enhances operator safety while reducing material waste.“Investments like the Rotoflex DLI play a critical role in strengthening our operational efficiency and ensuring we continue to deliver high-quality labels at scale,” said Mike Kaufman, DLS’ VP of Manufacturing. “We’re committed to equipping our facilities nationwide with the latest technology to better support our distributor partners and their customers.”VP of Marketing for DLS, James Cirigliano, echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the larger scale impact on DLS partners:“This reflects our continued focus on strengthening our presence in the western U.S. and improving how we support customers and partners on the West Coast.” said Cirigliano. “By expanding our capabilities in Reno, we are enhancing our ability to deliver faster, more consistent service while positioning DLS as a reliable, high-performance channel-only partner across the region.”The addition of the DLI press in Reno is part of a broader strategy to advance press and converting technology across DLS facilities. Recent upgrades have focused on improving production speed and expanding capabilities to support a wide range of label applications, helping deliver faster lead times, consistent quality, and scalable solutions nationwide.This fleet expansion further positions DLS as a leading partner for high-volume, high-performance label converting in North America. With more than 50 presses across four locations, DLS continues to expand its production footprint to meet growing demand in key markets such as warehousing, logistics, manufacturing, and retail.Diversified Labeling Solutions (DLS) is a leading North American manufacturer of pressure-sensitive labels and printer consumables, serving customers through a strong channel-focused model. Founded in 1985, DLS produces high-quality blank and full-color labels using advanced flexographic and digital printing technologies. As part of the TSC Auto ID family of companies, DLS strengthens the North American label supply chain and supports end-to-end Auto ID solutions alongside TSC printers, Bluebird enterprise mobile computers, and MGN’s European label manufacturing operations.

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