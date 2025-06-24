Diversified Labeling Solutions Unveils DLS University– A Powerful New Video Learning Platform to Fuel Distributor Growth

DLS Introduces DLS University

Innovative, on-demand training videos give DLS distributor partners a competitive edge in the label market.

DLS University gives our distributor partners the insights and tools they need to stand out in a competitive marketplace — and to do so with confidence.” — James Cirigliano, VP of Marketing

ITASCA, IL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diversified Labeling Solutions (DLS), a national leader in pressure-sensitive label converting, has launched DLS University, a new educational video series developed exclusively for its distributor customers. DLS University is designed to help distributors grow their knowledge of label products, markets, and sales strategies to drive more business.DLS University features short, practical video modules catered to various skill levels — from industry newcomers to seasoned label professionals. With the content segmented by skill level, the program ensures accessible, actionable education for everyone on a distributor's team. Every video is crafted by DLS’ own label experts, with clear, actionable guidance that partners can put to work immediately.“Knowledge drives opportunity," said James Cirigliano, Vice President of Marketing for DLS. "DLS University gives our distributor partners the insights and tools they need to stand out in a competitive marketplace — and to do so with confidence. This is a major investment in our partners' continued growth.The program launched in May 2025 with two initial titles:• Who to Call on for Label Sales• Where to Find Label Sales OpportunitiesMore videos will roll out throughout the year, covering key topics such as:• Label construction and thermal printing• Sales techniques and strategies• Specialty applications and niche markets• RFID labelingSince 1985, DLS has served as a trusted B2B supplier of high-quality custom-printed pressure-sensitive labels — always guided by the belief that “we only succeed when you do.” DLS University is the latest example of that mission in action."Our success is inseparable from the success of our partners," added Cirigliano. "We're proud to provide this new resource and to continue investing in our distributor community."DLS University is open now to all DLS distributor customers. Interested partners can register or log in today at https://teamdls.com/Tools-Support/Training/DLS-University.htm About Diversified Labeling SolutionsA wholly owned subsidiary of TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd., DLS operates five U.S. locations and produces everything from blank labels to full-color high-definition labels using cutting-edge flexographic and digital printing technology serving to the trade only. To learn more about DLS, its products, and services, visit https://teamdls.com or call 800-397-3013.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.