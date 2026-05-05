Arch Dental Assistant School to Open Birmingham Campus with 10 Weeks Program

Arch Dental Assistant School Blue Lake Orthodontics

Arch Dental Assistant School will open its Birmingham-area campus this spring in Vestavia Hills, offering a 10-week hybrid program.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new pathway into the dental field is coming to the Birmingham metro area this spring as Arch Dental Assistant School prepares to launch its Birmingham-area campus at 3100 Blue Lake Drive, Suite 200, in Vestavia Hills. The campus brings Arch's online-first, 10-week dental assistant program to central Alabama, combining live virtual instruction with two intensive weekends of in-person training inside a working dental specialty practice.Through a partnership with Blue Lake Orthodontics , students will train in an active orthodontic environment, gaining exposure to chairside assisting, sterilization protocols, dental imaging, patient preparation, and the workflows of a modern specialty practice. The program totals 166 hours of training across live online sessions, structured self-study, two hands-on lab weekends, and a 40-hour externship hosted in a practicing dental office — preparing graduates to sit for the Registered Dental Assistant exam and step confidently into entry-level roles."Training alongside experienced professionals gives students a clear advantage when entering the workforce," said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . "Our Birmingham campus is designed to provide that real-world experience while keeping education accessible and efficient."The accelerated, hybrid format is built for working adults and career changers across Jefferson and Shelby counties. Tuition is affordable, with flexible payment plans available, and the program is designed so graduates can launch a dental career without taking on traditional student loan debt.Enrollment for the spring cohort, which begins May 18, 2026, is now open.About Arch Dental Assistant School – Birmingham Arch Dental Assistant School provides hands-on dental assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and entry-level careers in dentistry. The 10-week hybrid program combines live online instruction with two weekends of in-person lab training inside a working dental practice, plus a 40-hour clinical externship. Arch Dental Assistant School – Birmingham is located at 3100 Blue Lake Drive, Suite 200, Vestavia Hills, AL 35243.About Blue Lake OrthodonticsBlue Lake Orthodontics is a Vestavia Hills-based orthodontic practice serving the greater Birmingham area with comprehensive orthodontic care for children, teens, and adults. The practice is committed to high-quality, personalized care and to supporting the education and training of future dental professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through immersive, practice-based training and strong local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success nationwide.

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