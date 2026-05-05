Chicago Dental Assistant School to Open New Campus in Aurora

Chicago Dental Assistant School North Aurora Smiles

Chicago Dental Assistant School will open its Aurora campus this spring at North Aurora, offering a 12-week, hands-on dental assistant program.

AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new training opportunity for future dental professionals is coming to the Fox Valley this spring as Chicago Dental Assistant School prepares to launch its Aurora campus at 601 Randall Crossing Lane in North Aurora. The program will offer a focused 12-week dental assistant curriculum built around real-world experience and practical skill development.Designed for students looking to enter the workforce quickly, the program blends flexible online coursework with in-person Saturday instruction inside a working dental practice. Through a partnership with North Aurora Smiles — the comprehensive family and cosmetic dentistry practice led by Dr. Hammad Aziz and Dr. Stephanie Janes — students will train in an active clinical environment, gaining exposure to chairside assisting, sterilization protocols, patient preparation, and the digital workflows of a modern dental office."Training alongside experienced professionals gives students a clear advantage when entering the workforce," said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . "Our Aurora campus is designed to provide that real-world experience while keeping education accessible and efficient."The hybrid format is tailored for individuals seeking a practical, affordable pathway into dentistry without the extended timelines of traditional programs. Graduates earn a Certificate of Completion plus a Basic Life Support (BLS) certification through the American Heart Association — preparing them to operate dental x-ray equipment and pursue entry-level roles in general and specialty dental practices throughout the Chicago metro area. Chicago Dental Assistant School is approved by the Division of Private Business and Vocational Schools of the Illinois Board of Higher Education.Enrollment for the spring cohort, which begins May 16, 2026, is now open.About Chicago Dental Assistant School – Aurora Chicago Dental Assistant School provides hands-on dental assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and entry-level careers in dentistry. The 12-week program combines online learning with in-person clinical training inside a working dental practice. Chicago Dental Assistant School – Aurora is located at 601 Randall Crossing Lane, North Aurora, IL 60542.About North Aurora SmilesNorth Aurora Smiles is a comprehensive family dental practice serving the Fox Valley with preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry. Led by Dr. Hammad Aziz and Dr. Stephanie Janes, the practice is committed to gentle, patient-centered care and to supporting the education and training of future dental professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through immersive, practice-based training and strong local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success nationwide.

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