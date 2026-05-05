Pulse Medical Assistant School to Open Los Angeles Campus This Spring

Pulse Medical Assistant School McDow Medical Corporation

Pulse Medical Assistant School will open its Los Angeles campus this spring with a 16-week online-first program and in-person labs at 8540 S Sepulveda Blvd.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new pathway into healthcare is coming to Los Angeles this spring as Pulse Medical Assistant School prepares to launch its Los Angeles campus at 8540 S Sepulveda Blvd, Suite 1007. The program will offer Pulse's signature 16-week medical assistant curriculum, designed to combine the flexibility of online learning with the confidence-building experience of hands-on, in-person labs.The program is structured around the realities of working adult learners. Live, instructor-led online sessions are paired with four full-day, in-person Saturday labs across the 16 weeks, plus an 80-hour externship in a live medical office completed before graduation. Through the partnership model that defines every Pulse campus, students train alongside practicing professionals gaining direct exposure to patient intake, vital signs, phlebotomy, EKG fundamentals, infection control, and the day-to-day workflow of a working primary care practice."Training alongside experienced professionals gives students a clear advantage when entering the workforce," said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . "Our Los Angeles campus is designed to provide that real-world experience while keeping education accessible and efficient."The accelerated, hybrid format is built for individuals who want a practical, affordable entry point into healthcare without the multi-year timelines and debt of traditional programs. The program includes the cost of the National Healthcareer Association's Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) exam — meaning graduates can enter the workforce nationally certified and debt-free. Career outcomes vary, but Pulse cites a national average medical assistant salary of approximately $42,000 per year, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.Enrollment for the spring cohort, which begins May 11, 2026, is now open.About Pulse Medical Assistant School – Los Angeles Pulse Medical Assistant School provides hands-on medical assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and long-term success in healthcare. The 16-week program combines online instruction, in-person lab training, and an 80-hour clinical externship to help students graduate confident and workforce-ready. Pulse Medical Assistant School – Los Angeles is located at 8540 S Sepulveda Blvd, Suite 1007, Los Angeles, CA 90045.About McDow Medical Corporation The Los Angeles location is hosted at the medical office of Darren McDow, MD, a primary care practice serving West Los Angeles. The practice is committed to high-quality patient care while supporting the education and training of future healthcare professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through immersive, practice-based training and strong local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success nationwide.

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