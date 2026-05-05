Rescue Engineers Acquires Victory Powder Coating LLC

ANDERSON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rescue Engineers , a longstanding provider of reduction, coagulation and filtration (RCF) and other water treatment technologies for potable water applications, has acquired California-based Victory Powder Coatings, LLC , a provider of high-quality, durable liquid and powder linings and coatings for the municipal water, wastewater and industrial markets for parts and metal fabrication.“The Victory Powder Coating acquisition vertically integrates industrial lining and coatings capabilities to our potable water, wastewater and industrial markets on the west coast,” said Holly Gerdes, Senior Director at Rescue Engineers. “Our goal is to add value and expand the client experience, and internalizing these capabilities will improve client responsiveness and reliability while maintaining product quality and project budgets.”Victory Powder Coatings will be folded into Rescue Engineers’ Waterworks division, which fabricates custom welded steel pipe, ductile iron pipe and ancillary accessories with linings and coatings that are AWWA and NSF 61 certified for potable water applications. Bringing this functionality in-house allows Rescue Engineers to be more responsive and cost-competitive delivering finished products more rapidly. With this acquisition, the Waterworks division will provide a full complement of services that include design, engineering, corrosion control, fabrication and coatings.About Rescue EngineersOriginally founded in 1978, Rescue Engineers brings more than 40 years of experience in system design, manufacturing, integration and commissioning potable water solutions utilizing reduction, coagulation and filtration (RCF) and other water treatment technologies. A certified Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE) and trusted partner to California utilities, the company delivers proven treatment systems that address hexavalent chromium, arsenic, iron, manganese and turbidity to help public agencies meet regulatory and operational goals.

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