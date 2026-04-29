Usalco Opens New Water Treatment Chemicals Facility in Rancho Cucamonga, California

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Usalco, LLC (“Usalco”), a leading U.S. provider of advanced water treatment chemistries and performance solutions, announced the grand opening of its new production facility in Rancho Cucamonga, California, which was held yesterday. The facility is Usalco’s 27th U.S. manufacturing plant and represents a significant investment to expand regional access to critical water treatment chemicals across Southern California and nearby states.The facility was developed following an extensive evaluation of Southern California’s water treatment needs. The region is currently underserved by treatment chemistry partners relative to its population and infrastructure demands, creating supply chain and service challenges for local operators.“The opening of our Rancho Cucamonga facility marks a meaningful milestone for Usalco and reinforces our long-term commitment to supporting water infrastructure in the Western United States,” said Ken Gayer, Chief Executive Officer of Usalco. “Local manufacturing strengthens supply reliability for customers facing water scarcity and increasingly more difficult contaminant removal requirements.”The Rancho Cucamonga facility manufactures and distributes specialty coagulants and customized treatment solutions, complementing Usalco’s existing Modesto, California, operations and enhancing the company’s production footprint across the state.“This facility supports our customers by placing advanced treatment solutions closer to their location,” said Terry Waldo, Chief Commercial Officer of Usalco. “Local production and technical partnership help utilities and industries improve treatment performance while maintaining efficient and reliable supply chains.”Construction of the Rancho Cucamonga facility began in September 2025, reflecting an approximately $17 million investment, and will employ six skilled professionals in chemical production and logistics, serving as a local supply hub for municipal and industrial water treatment customers throughout the region.“This project strengthens our western manufacturing network and improves our ability to serve customers quickly and consistently,” said Jason James, Chief Operating Officer of Usalco. “The team delivered this facility while maintaining the operating standards our customers expect.”Usalco marked the opening with a grand opening event attended by local elected officials, customers, partners, media and employees from across the country.About UsalcoUsalco helps customers deliver cleaner water, smarter systems, and more sustainable water treatment outcomes. Equipped with the best in water treatment solutions and innovations, Usalco goes farther and works harder to enable its customers to succeed. Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Usalco operates 42 manufacturing and logistics facilities with industry‑leading technical resources serving the clean-water needs of over one hundred and thirty million US residents and businesses.

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