Duperon Corporation celebrates National Skilled Trades Day

Local students get an inside look at manufacturing and career opportunities

“We’re honored to welcome these students and share what’s possible—both within manufacturing and within their own futures.” — Tammy Bernier, CEO of Duperon Corporation.

SAGINAW, MI, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duperon Corporation will welcome 40 high school students from the Bay Arenac Intermediate School District Career Center’s Engineering & Drafting program on Wednesday, May 6 at 8:00 a.m. in recognition of National Skilled Trades Day. The event is designed to give students a firsthand look at the manufacturing industry and introduce careeropportunities available right here in their community.Quick event facts:What: Insider’s look at local manufacturing careers for area high school students, hosted by Duperon Corporation in celebration of National Skilled Trades DayWhere: Duperon Corporation, 1200 Leon Scott Court, Saginaw, MI, 48601When: Wednesday, May 6, 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.Through a series of engaging sessions led by the Duperon team, students will explore what it takes to build a career in skilled trades and learn how Duperon has spent more than 40 years advancing solutions in the water and wastewater industry.“To see the success of Bay Arenac’s investment in Career Technical Education is incredibly meaningful,” said Tammy Bernier, CEO of Duperon Corporation. “We’re honored to welcome these students and share what’s possible—both within manufacturing and within their own futures. At Duperon, we’re driven by innovation, problem-solving, and the opportunity to make a real difference in the world of water.”“We hope students walk away from today seeing new possibilities for themselves,” said Mark Turpin, President and Co-owner of Duperon Corporation. “A career in the skilled trades isn’t just about what you build—it’s about the impact you can have. The work we do touches communities, protects resources, and solves real-world challenges. That’s something worth being part of.”“Too often, people spend their time trying to fix their weaknesses,” said Terry Duperon, Founder and Co-owner of Duperon Corporation. “I encourage these students to recognize their strengths and run with what they’ve got. When you lean into what you do well and stay curious, you can create opportunities you never imagined.”Students will rotate through three 50-minute sessions offering a closer look at different aspects of the business:Entrepreneurial Spirit with Terry Duperon, FounderAn interactive discussion on building a company, overcoming challenges, and thinking creatively, with a focus on identifying and building on personal strengths.Careers at Duperon with Rhonda Griggs, HR ManagerAn overview of career paths in the industry, including required skills, education, and an interactive interview exercise.Product Development at Duperon with Steve Lanczak, Product Engineer, and Enos Rivers, Senior Engineer, Skunkworks (R&D Division) A behind-the-scenes look at how ideas become real-world solutions, from concept through testing and production.This marks the fifth consecutive year Duperon has hosted local high school students to celebrate National Skilled Trades Day, continuing its commitment to supporting workforce development and community engagement.Established in 2019, National Skilled Trades Day is observed annually on the first Wednesday in May and recognizes the essential contributions of the skilled trades workforce. The Bay Arenac ISD Career Center provides Career and Technical Education programs that prepare students for college, technical careers, and entry-level skilled positions while they complete their high school education.About Duperon CorporationFor more than 40 years, Duperon Corporation has led the way in innovative preliminary liquid/solids separation technologies for municipal and industrial wastewater treatment. With a focus on people, water, and the planet, all Duperon technologies are designed and manufactured in Saginaw, Michigan, and are installed across all 50 states and around the world.Learn more at duperon.com.

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