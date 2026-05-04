HomeSmart Names Guild Mortgage Preferred Lender to Elevate Homebuyer Experience

Partnership enhances the real estate journey with Guild’s award‑winning service

This collaboration allows us to bring our lending expertise, local execution, and service-first approach to HomeSmart agents across the country.” — Guild Mortgage Division Senior Vice President Rick Hogle

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a continuing effort to provide agents and clients with superior service and support, HomeSmart has partnered with Guild Mortgage, a multi-award-winning firm.“HomeSmart’s national reach and entrepreneurial agent culture make it a natural partner for Guild. This collaboration allows us to bring our lending expertise, local execution, and service-first approach to HomeSmart agents across the country,” said Guild Mortgage Division Senior Vice President Rick Hogle. “We’re confident this partnership will strengthen the homebuying experience while helping agents grow their businesses.”As a HomeSmart preferred lending partner, Guild Mortgage will provide dedicated Loan Officer coverage with participating brokerage offices to deliver a consistent, high-quality mortgage experience for real estate professionals and consumers. The firm places a strong emphasis on fast response times and proactive communication to maintain an edge in competitive markets.Chief Business Development Officer Carol Perry, who spearheads HomeSmart’s national partnership program, understands the impact of the Guild Mortgage collaboration.“Working in cooperation with Guild Mortgage ensures that our agents and their clients will have a seamless real estate journey," Perry said. "We build these relationships with intention and alignment; our partners are just as committed to elevated service as we are. It's the perfect foundation for collective success.”Guild Mortgage also offers HomeSmart’s network access to their full range of programs, including Conventional, FHA, VA Non-QM, and Jumbo loans, first-time homebuyer solutions, and down payment assistance plans. In addition to a $500 lender credit, Guild will support agents' productivity through ongoing education, market updates, co-branded tools, and more.HomeSmart agents can connect with Connie Romero at connie.romero@guildmortgage.net to learn more or find a local Guild office.About Guild Mortgage:Guild Mortgage is a leading independent mortgage lender with more than 60 years of experience, offering a wide range of loan products to meet the diverse needs of borrowers. The firm provides in-house processing, underwriting, closing, and servicing, delivering the highest level of customer experience. Leveraging a nationwide network with strong local market expertise, Guild Mortgage has ranked second among mortgage servicers in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Mortgage Servicer Satisfaction StudySM. The lender cares for more than 400,000 customers and $100 billion in principal balances through its in-house servicing portfolio.About HomeSmart:Founded in 2000 with a revolutionary 100%-commission, full-service model, HomeSmart is a top national real estate enterprise powered by its proprietary end-to-end technology platform. HomeSmart exists to unlock the transformative power of real estate for everyone, providing integrated solutions to agents, franchise partners, and, ultimately, consumers. HomeSmart’s footprint covers over 25,000 agents across 250+ offices in 48 states. For more information on HomeSmart and its opportunities for buyers, sellers, agents, or franchise owners, visit HomeSmart.com

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