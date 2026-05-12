HomeSmart Expands Oregon Presence with New Franchise

HomeSmart opened its newest franchise, HomeSmart Realty Pros, with an office in Ashland, OR.

Establishment of new franchise expands coverage to southern and central Oregon

What separated Rogue Real Estate was a low-overhead, high-support brokerage model, and that’s exactly what HomeSmart can help us achieve more efficiently than ever.” — Rob Chisholm

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HomeSmart, already well-established in northern Oregon, recently opened its newest franchise, HomeSmart Realty Pros , with offices in Ashland, Grants Pass, Roseburg, Bend, and Redmond. This expansion will serve to bring HomeSmart’s 100% commission, agent-first model into the southern and central areas of the state.With its main office located at 521 North Main Street in Ashland, HomeSmart Realty Pros is operated by Broker-Owner Rob Chisholm, along with Managing Principal Broker Peggi Schoning. Previously operating as Rogue Real Estate, Chisholm’s team has a collective $300 million in sales under their belt, serving over 1,000 buyers and sellers in the Pacific Northwest.Leading with agent-focused service and support, HomeSmart Realty Pros will provide local agents with a proprietary transaction management platform, AI-enhanced marketing technology, comprehensive educational opportunities, and personalized real-time support.Fresh off the heels of HomeSmart’s recent rebrand, Chisholm’s vision for the Ashland franchise aligns with the brokerage’s dedication to technological innovation and community building.“What separated Rogue Real Estate was a low-overhead, high-support brokerage model, and that’s exactly what HomeSmart can help us achieve more efficiently than ever,” Chisholm said.“We’ve always been focused on building long-term careers, not just transaction volume," Schoning said. "Those kinds of values are what we saw in HomeSmart, and I think this new venture is going to help us continue building a community that’s bigger — and stronger — than ever.”About HomeSmart:Founded in 2000 with a revolutionary 100%-commission, full-service model, HomeSmart is a top national real estate enterprise powered by its proprietary end-to-end technology platform. HomeSmart exists to unlock the transformative power of real estate for everyone, providing integrated solutions to agents, franchise partners, and, ultimately, consumers.HomeSmart’s footprint covers over 25,000 agents across 250+ offices in 48 states.For more information on HomeSmart and its opportunities for buyers, sellers, agents, or franchise owners, visit HomeSmart.com

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