HomeSmart Declines Exclusive ‘Coming Soon’ Listing Agreements

Brokerage Rejects Restrictive “Coming Soon” Listings Over Consumer Access and Transparency Concerns

Limiting the exposure of listings to select audiences, intentionally or unintentionally, can raise questions around fair housing and equal access.” — HomeSmart Founder & CEO Matt Widdows

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As major real estate brokerages announce new deals with home search platforms, HomeSmart has declined several exclusive “coming soon” listing agreements.The decision wasn’t made because HomeSmart opposes innovation, Founder & CEO Matt Widdows said, “but because it would be premature to bind our sellers and agents into an exclusive agreement with a search engine portal while this continues to be a deeply contested topic in our industry, and while the long-term implications are still evolving.”These preview offerings are part of a broader shift toward exclusive or controlled listing distribution models, where brokerages and platforms seek to monetize the homebuying process through limited access to “coming soon” or active listings.According to Widdows, these models can introduce disadvantages for both buyers and sellers, while also creating broader implications for the industry, where an open and competitive market has thrived through MLS-led platforms for decades.Buyers may lose access to the full spectrum of listings available on the market and may be forced to navigate multiple listing platforms, creating fragmentation and confusion. Sellers may lose exposure, which can lead to fewer offers and potentially lower sale prices.Widdows also points to the possible legal consequences brokerages should consider.“Limiting the exposure of listings to select audiences, intentionally or unintentionally, can raise questions around fair housing and equal access," he said. "Even in the absence of intent, restricting visibility creates a risk that all parties involved should take seriously."HomeSmart will continue to prioritize consumer choice, while monitoring the evolving industry landscape and evaluating future opportunities as they develop. This includes actively working with MLS platforms across the U.S. to support broad listing distribution, including access to “coming soon” listings where available.In an open letter to HomeSmart’s brokers and franchise partners, Widdows states, “Our focus remains on supporting our franchise partners and agents with the most open and effective approach to listing distribution possible.”About HomeSmartFounded in 2000 with a revolutionary 100%-commission, full-service model, HomeSmart is a top national real estate enterprise powered by its proprietary end-to-end technology platform. HomeSmart exists to unlock the transformative power of real estate for everyone, providing integrated solutions to agents, franchise partners, and, ultimately, consumers.HomeSmart’s footprint covers over 25,000 agents across 250+ offices in 48 states.For more information on HomeSmart and its opportunities for buyers, sellers, agents, or franchise partners, visit HomeSmart.com.

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