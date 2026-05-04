Over 2000 Windows and Doors Across Canada Installed by HTR Windows and Doors

HTR Windows and Doors marks a new milestone with over 2,000 completed installations across the country.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HTR Windows and Doors has surpassed 2,000 windows and doors installed for Canadian homeowners and businesses.The windows and doors replacement and installation contractor has been growing its service areas steadily, now operating in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Alberta, and Prince Edward Island. Every project comes down to the same core commitments the company was built on: honest pricing, clean installation, and products that hold up through harsh Canadian winters.Reaching 2,000 installations is the result of consistent work done one project at a time. Triple-glazed, ENERGY STAR-certified windows and a full range of doors have kept clients recommending HTR to neighbours and friends."Two thousand installations means hundreds of families who trusted us with their homes," said Dainis Students, founder and owner of HTR Windows and Doors. "We've always believed the work should speak for itself. Seeing this number confirms that Canadians across the country are taking notice."Canadian Homeowners Replace Windows and Doors at Record RatesEnergy costs remain a top concern for Canadian households, and window and door replacement has held its place as one of the most common home upgrades. Older single- or double-pane windows are a significant source of heat loss, and many homeowners report lower energy bills after switching to ENERGY STAR-certified triple-glazed units. You may even calculate energy savings for windows and doors, and can get estimates before changing them.Demand has been especially strong in colder provinces like Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. Industry data also reflects growing interest in security upgrades and curb appeal — both areas where new windows and doors deliver measurable value. Contractors offering transparent pricing and dependable installation are earning the most repeat business as this market continues to grow. Our Windows replacement cost estimator can help you plan ahead of time.About HTR Windows and DoorsHTR Windows and Doors is a Canadian window and door installation contractor. The company supplies and installs ENERGY STAR-certified, CSA-approved windows and doors for residential and commercial clients across six Canadian provinces.HTR's product line includes triple-glazed and specialty windows, along with steel, fibreglass, and patio door options, all backed by a full product warranty. Recognized as a Best of HomeStars Award Winner 2024 and Best of Houzz Service 2023, HTR is committed to honest pricing and quality installation.

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