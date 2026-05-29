True North Security Group Launches Free CCTV Cost Calculator for Businesses

CCTV camera installed in a retail store

New online tool gives businesses an instant, personalized estimate for professional surveillance installation.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- True North Security Group (TNSG), a professional surveillance and security installation company serving businesses across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, has launched a free CCTV Cost Calculator on its website, giving business owners an immediate, no-obligation estimate for commercial camera installation.The calculator is available now and is meant to take most users under three minutes to complete. Business owners answer a short series of questions about desired camera resolution, recording equipment, and storage needs. Then, the tool generates a tailored cost breakdown on the spot. All estimates include professional installation with no hidden fees. TNSG also uses NDAA-compliant hardware and backs installations with a 25-year labour warranty.That's a deliberate departure from how most security companies handle pricing. In the security industry, pricing is often locked behind consultations. That makes it difficult for business owners to budget realistically before speaking with a sales representative. TNSG's calculator breaks that pattern. The estimate reflects real variables: camera count, installation complexity, whether the site is a single retail storefront or a multi-level warehouse, and what level of 24/7 monitoring the operation actually needs."Most businesses have no idea what a CCTV system costs until they're already deep into a sales conversation,” said Serge Bond, chief revenue officer at TNSG. “We built this calculator to change that. Buyers can now configure a real system, with the recorder, cameras, storage, and add-ons they actually need, and see a transparent price estimate before they ever pick up the phone. That kind of clarity builds trust. It also helps our team have more productive conversations from day one, because clients come in informed rather than uncertain. At True North Security Group, we believe security decisions should be made with confidence, and this tool is a step toward making that the standard."For small and mid-sized businesses, especially, the difference matters. They want to know whether CCTV fits the budget before installation begins. The calculator puts that number in front of them the same afternoon they start looking. It is that quick and simple.TNSG serves a broad range of commercial clients, from franchises and hotels to government facilities, schools, and large-scale infrastructure projects. The calculator is built to handle that range, producing estimates that reflect the scope and complexity of each site type rather than defaulting to a one-size-fits-all assessment.About TNSGTrue North Security Group is a Canadian security company specializing in professional CCTV installation and advanced surveillance systems for businesses and institutions across multiple sectors. TNSG delivers full-scale security solutions, from initial site assessment through installation and ongoing monitoring, for clients ranging from small storefronts to large commercial and government facilities.

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