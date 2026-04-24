WillFix Launches Flexible Basement Underpinning Financing for Toronto Homeowners

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WillFix , a recognized leader in foundation repair and basement underpinning, announced today a new financing option for Toronto homeowners seeking to strengthen their homes’ foundations. The initiative offers a feasible pathway to home improvement in a challenging market."With housing costs on the rise, our new financing plan aims to make essential home upgrades more accessible," said Dmytro Mykhalchuk, CEO of WillFix. "We want to empower homeowners to maintain and improve their properties without the immediate financial burden."This financing option is part of WillFix’s commitment to support Toronto residents in safeguarding their homes' structures. Homeowners can learn more about this underpinning financing plan on the company's website, allowing them to make informed decisions.Understanding the compliance necessities, WillFix also provides guidance for obtaining crucial underpinning permits , ensuring homeowners navigate the legal landscape efficiently. "We recognize that navigating permits can be daunting," Mr. Mykhalchuk added. "Our team is dedicated to offering support every step of the way."By addressing these concerns directly, WillFix not only bolsters the structural security of homes but also enhances the peace of mind for those looking to invest in their property’s future stability. As Toronto continues to grow, demands on housing quality do as well, and WillFix remains committed to meeting those needs head-on.About WillFixWillFix is a major player in the foundation repair industry, specializing in basement underpinning and waterproofing solutions. Based in Toronto, WillFix is committed to helping homeowners safeguard their property investments through expert guidance and quality services.Media Contact:Dmytro MykhalchukEmail: willfixinc@gmail.comPhone: +1 (647) 361-0616Web: [ https://willfix.ca/](https://willfix.ca/

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