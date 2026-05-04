InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Space-Efficient Approach to Integrated Workspace and Tool Storage

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scott M. of St. Charles, MO is the creator of the Space-Maker Work Bench and Tool Rack, a foldable workstation system designed to address persistent space and accessibility constraints in residential garages and small workshops. The system combines a structurally stable workbench platform with an integrated tool storage framework, using hinged and pivoting mechanisms that allow the entire unit to fold vertically against a wall when not in active use. This configuration enables users to reclaim floor space without sacrificing access to essential tools or workspace functionality.The design emphasizes continuous tool visibility and accessibility across both deployed and stowed states. Tools are suspended using fixed hooks and supported by a retractable shelf system, allowing them to remain organized and immediately accessible regardless of the unit’s position. The folding mechanism incorporates mechanical elements such as hinges and pivot pins engineered for straightforward, low-effort operation. This specific design minimizes transition time between storage and use. Additional retention features, including elastic straps and structural supports, stabilize tools during vertical storage while maintaining their orientation and accessibility. The workbench can easily be folded and stored away at the end of each workday such that there is no need to leave your vehicle parked outside overnight.The Space-Maker system is intended for homeowners and do-it-yourself users who require a dual-purpose garage environment. The design also incorporates accessibility considerations, including hinged access points and open storage configurations that reduce physical strain during use.Key features and benefits include:• Foldable workbench platform with vertical wall-mount storage capability.• Integrated tool storage system with suspended hook-based organization.• Maintains organized, visible tool inventory without drawers or enclosed storage.• Minimizes setup and breakdown time for work activities.• Enhances safety and usability through stable, structured storage.• Accessible design features to assist users with physical limitations.Traditional workbenches and standalone tool storage units often occupy substantial floor space that limit the ability to use garages for multiple purposes. Without integrated storage, tools may become disorganized, misplaced, or inaccessible. Additionally, conventional systems do not adequately support users who require easier access due to physical limitations. The Space-Maker Work Bench and Tool Rack combats these challenges through a unified, space-saving design that preserves both functionality and accessibility.Scott filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Space-Maker Work Bench and Tool Rack. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Space-Maker Work Bench and Tool Rack can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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