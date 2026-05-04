Scott Haack Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scott Haack, founder of HOVER HERO, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where he shares insights on UAV innovation, medical-device-informed development, and building technology that improves safety, efficiency, and quality of life through purpose-driven entrepreneurship.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In Haack’s episode, he explores how cross-industry innovation between drone systems and medical device thinking can accelerate real-world solutions, and breaks down how disciplined execution, user-centered design, and long-term thinking fuel measurable impact.Scott’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/scott-haack

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