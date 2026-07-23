Dr. Shukairo "Shay" Baker to Appear on Impact Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Shukairo "Shay" Baker, founder of THE Baggage Exchange, owner of TheraPsych Behavioral Health & Wellness and TheraPsych Institute, is set to appear on Impact Makers TV, where she will share insights on behavioral health entrepreneurship, personal transformation, and helping clinicians turn their expertise into sustainable businesses.Impact Makers TV is a documentary-style TV series built around individual stories that have impacted lives. It follows the people who are actively building, not just talking about ideas, but putting them into practice in business, technology, education, health, and community development. Each episode focuses on what was built, why it matters, and how it actually works in the real world. Not as theory, but as lived experience.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Baker will explore how lived experiences can become the foundation for purpose-driven work, why accepting help can be a catalyst for growth, and how her four-step THE Baggage Exchange framework helps people release emotional burdens and move forward with intention.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Impact Makers TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Shukairo's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.impactmakerstv.com/dr-shukairo-shay-baker

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