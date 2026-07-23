Dr. Jeni Wahlig & Calvin Osili to Appear on Love Experts TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jeni Wahlig and Calvin Osili, co-founders of PowerfuLove and creators of the PowerfuLove Method, are set to appear on Love Experts TV, where they will share insights on relationship coaching and relational leadership for women, queer entrepreneurs, and the partners who love them.Love Experts TV is a television series exploring the science, psychology, and real-world experience behind modern relationships. Each episode features respected professionals from the world of dating, relationship coaching, psychology, matchmaking, and human connection. Through candid conversations and expert insight, the series examines what truly drives attraction, communication, compatibility, and long-term partnership.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Wahlig and Osili will explore how shifting personal patterns can transform relationships, why lasting change does not always require both partners to begin the process together, and how relationship skills can strengthen leadership, communication, and everyday connection.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Love Experts TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Jeni and Calvin's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.loveexpertstv.com/dr-jeni-wahlig-calvin-osili

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