Jacob Marshall Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacob Marshall, founder of Van Allen Group, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how disciplined acquisition strategies and operational leadership drive scalable business growth.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Marshall explores the importance of strategic growth through acquisition and breaks down how leadership, operational discipline, and cross-industry adaptability can drive long-term value creation.Jacob’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/jacob-marshall

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