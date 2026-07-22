Shajuan Connell to Appear on America’s Authors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shajuan Connell, author, speaker, and storyteller known for helping people navigate relationships, communication, and personal growth, is set to appear on America’s Authors TV, where she will share insights on communication, relationships, faith, and personal growth.America’s Authors TV is a groundbreaking TV series dedicated to celebrating the writers and visionaries who shape our culture—and evaluating their work for screen adaptation. This show isn't just about the prose; it is a high-level media workshop designed to bridge the gap between the written word and the world of film and television.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Connell will explore how life’s transitions, relationship challenges, and personal reflection can lead to healthier communication, stronger relationships, and renewed purpose. She will discuss the importance of self-awareness, taking ownership of personal growth, and embracing the opportunity to begin again.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America’s Authors TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Shajuan’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americasauthorstv.com/shajuan-connell

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