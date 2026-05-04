Steven W Smith II Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steven W Smith II, founder of AI integration, government procurement, and consumer brand ventures, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how systems thinking and automation drive scalable business growth across industries.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who served their country and now build purpose-driven businesses. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show explores resilience, discipline, and mission-led leadership through entrepreneurship.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Smith explores how AI-driven systems and structured procurement strategies unlock scalable growth, and breaks down how automation, compliance readiness, and productizing services into platforms can expand impact across nonprofits and commercial sectors.Steven W Smith II’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/steven-w-smith-ii

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