West Shore Community College sets new standard in Paramedic training with EOlife X integration

— Dan Yost, Director of EMS and Fire Programs, WSCC

If your goal is to improve the quality and consistency of ventilation, EOlife is a valuable tool,” Yost concludes. “It makes the invisible aspects of ventilation visible.” — Dan Yost, Director of EMS and Fire Programs, WSCC

NEW-YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Shore Community College (WSCC) has officially announced the integration of the EOlife X Ventilation Feedback Device into its EMS and Fire Programs. This strategic move marks a significant shift toward data-driven clinical education in the state of Michigan.BRIDGING THE GAP IN MANUAL VENTILATION TRAININGHistorically, EMS providers have been taught to rely on visual chest rise as the primary indicator of adequate ventilation. However, this approach is inherently subjective and has been shown to correlate poorly with actual delivered tidal volume.In adult patients, this often results in inconsistent ventilation—either too much or too little—without the provider realizing it. In very young pediatric patients, the consequences can be far more severe. Indeed, achieving visible chest rise may require delivering volumes several times higher than physiologically appropriate, significantly increasing the risk of barotrauma, lung injury, and potentially fatal outcomes.Thus, under the leadership of Dan Yost, Director of EMS and Fire Programs, WSCC is addressing this long-standing challenge head-on by eliminating the subjectivity of traditional methods.“We are always looking for ways to elevate the quality of our training,” says Yost. “EOlife stood out because it provides real-time, objective feedback on ventilation performance—something that has traditionally been difficult to measure and teach effectively.”– Dan Yost, Director of EMS and Fire Programs, WSCCTHE POWER OF “VISUALIZED VENTILATION”By making EOlife X a standard component of their airway and resuscitation labs, WSCC allows students to visualize their performance immediately. This concept of “visualized ventilation” ensures that students can identify and correct critical errors, such as hyperventilation or insufficient volume, in a controlled, simulated environment.The impact on the teaching dynamic has been immediate. According to Yost, the device has fundamentally changed how instructors coach their students:“It shifted the conversation from ‘this looks good’ to ‘this is what good actually looks like,’ which is a powerful change in both teaching and learning.”LEADING THE FUTURE OF MICHIGAN PARAMEDICINEThis integration positions West Shore Community College at the forefront of paramedicine training. By adopting evidence-based tools, WSCC ensures its graduates are prepared to meet the highest standards of real-world patient care and clinical excellence.ABOUT ARCHEON MEDICAL Archeon Medical is a pioneer in emergency medical technology. The company has developed the EOliferange of ventilation feedback devices to enable emergency healthcare responders to deliver safe, effective and guideline compliant manual ventilations to cardio-pulmonary arrest patients. An award-winning device with FDA-clearance and CE-marked, EOlife is now used globally in both educational and clinical arenas and is fast becoming the new gold standard in emergency manual ventilation delivery. Archeon Medical, headquartered in France, operates a US subsidiary in New York.

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