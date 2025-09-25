+50 Hawaii EMS providers trained with EOlifeX by Archeon Medical

“The data and passion that Bob presented was awesome. This was a great class and equipment to add to any agency!”” — Hawaii EMS provider

NEW-YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Manual Ventilation Academy (MVA), proudly supported by Archeon Medical , delivered a three-day high-impact training session across Hawaii — using EOlife X devices to provide real-time feedback and record detailed ventilation performance data. Providers from across the islands came together with one shared goal: improving the quality of manual ventilation to enhance patient outcomes. 52 providers trained, 13 new instructors certified and 2 medical directors joined the movement.TURNING DATA INTO ACTION : Thanks to EOlife X, every ventilation performed during the training was recorded and analyzed in real time, providing a clear picture of the challenges providers face in the field.BEFORE USING EOLIFE X FEEDBACK : During the first phase, participants ventilated without any feedback, replicating real-life emergency conditions:- 60% of breaths leaked due to mask seal issues- 47% of ventilations were insufficient- 4% were excessiveThese results highlight a key issue: manual ventilation remains a complex and often underestimated skill when performed without feedback.DURING THE TRAINING WITH EOLIFE X : Introducing EOlife X transformed the training experience. Providers could immediately visualize their performance and adjust their technique breath by breath:- Detecting leaks instantly- Delivering accurate tidal volumes- Maintaining proper ventilation ratesThis feedback-driven training allowed participants to build muscle memory and gain confidence, ensuring consistent, guideline-compliant manual ventilation.SHAPING THE FUTURE OF EMERGENCY CARE : At Archeon Medical, we believe that there is no high-performance CPR without high-performance ventilation.By supporting the Manual Ventilation Academy and integrating EOlife X into training programs worldwide, we are helping providers transition from guesswork to precision — making every breath count.

