San Juan County elevates emergency care with EOlife, by Archeon Medical

NEW-YORK, NY, FRANCE, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archeon Medical announces that San Juan County EMS in Washington, along with Snohomish County Helicopter Search & Rescue, has adopted the EOlife ventilation feedback device into both training and clinical protocols to bring a new level of precision and consistency to manual ventilation during CPR.RAISING THE STANDARD OF CARE IN RURAL EMS WITH EOLIFEMastering manual ventilation with a BVM (Bag-Valve-Mask) is a core competency for every emergency provider. Yet, maintaining precision during a chaotic call remains a significant challenge across the EMS field. For a rural EMS system like San Juan County, the challenge is twofold. Because critical airway interventions and cardiac arrests occur less frequently, providers face greater challenges in maintaining skill proficiency."We are a rural system, so we don’t see a lot of cardiac arrests or critical airways,” explains Joshua Corsa, EMS Medical Director for San Juan County. “That makes a device like EOlife all the more important. It provides us a standard and metric to ensure we are providing consistent, evidence-based care on every call.”The search for that standard ended when Joshua Corsa encountered the EOlife device at a conference. “I was immediately impressed. EOlife filled a major gap in emergency airway management. The ability to quantify and track data was a major advantage, and one we use often.”EOLIFE, A DATA-DRIVEN SOLUTION FOR TRAINING AND CLINICAL PRACTICEThanks to an intuitive user interface, EOlife gained immediate buy-in from the EMTs and Paramedics at San Juan County. The device was integrated into every aspect of their airway management protocols, from initial training to in-field clinical cases. The team trains the same way they practice—using integrated, scenario-based events where EOlife delivers real-time feedback.“EOlife has made our training significantly easier,” says Joshua Corsa. “It gives us the ability to provide precise, data-driven, immediate feedback to the students. The color-coded scale makes it easy for newer EMTs, or EMTs without a lot of practice, to adjust their rate and volumes in real-time, from breath to breath.”TRANSLATING BETTER SKILLS INTO BETTER PATIENT CARE WITH EOLIFEFor Joshua Corsa, the benefits extend far beyond the training room. The team reviews data from every cardiac arrest and airway intervention—including breath frequency, leak rate, and tidal volume—to ensure quality. This focus on objective measurement and continuous improvement is having a direct impact.“The EOlife series are the single best devices on the market for ensuring you give patients accurate tidal volumes,” concludes Joshua Corsa. “It has changed how we train, and how we deliver breaths. There is not another tool like it that detects both volume and leak. Using the EOlife series has made our EMTs and Paramedics better at manual ventilation, and that has directly translated to better patient care.”About Dr. Joshua CorsaDr. Joshua Corsa is a trauma and critical care surgeon, EMS Medical Director for San Juan County (WA), and an U.S. Army Reserve physician. With over 25 years of experience in prehospital and trauma care, he continues to advance EMS education and patient outcomes across the country.About Archeon MedicalArcheon Medical developed the groundbreaking EOlife range of Ventilation Feedback Devices to enable emergency healthcare responders to deliver safe, effective and guideline compliant manual ventilations to cardio-pulmonary arrest patients. Today, EOlife devices are used around the world in both educational and clinical arenas and are rapidly becoming the new gold standard in emergency manual ventilation delivery.

